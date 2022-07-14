Wyatt Soderquist of the Isanti Redbirds hadn’t been hitting up to his standards heading into the Wednesday, July 6, road contest against the Rum River Bandits.
“To be real honest, Wyatt had been struggling,” said manager Steve Allen.
Soderquist broke out of that slump in a big way against the team to the north, pounding out three hits and driving in nine runs to power the Redbirds to an 18-8 victory in the Eastern Minny League Central Division battle.
“Wyatt is a very good hitter and works really hard at it,” said Allen. “He came up with some opportune times with guys on base and he came through.”
The high-powered offensive battle did not begin as such as the two teams opened with two scoreless innings apiece on the mound by the Bandits’ Mitch Ziebarth and the Redbirds’ Taylor Wink.
Then Soderquist’s big night got rolling. Isanti scored three runs in the third inning off Ziebarth, with Soderquist contributing a sacrifice fly.
The Bandits did limit the Redbirds, throwing out a runner at the plate to keep the deficit at just three runs.
Isanti added runs in the fourth and fifth innings to increase its lead to 6-0.
Following a scoreless top of the sixth inning, Rum River scraped across a pair of runs against Wink in his final inning of work, ending his line with a quality start – six innings and two earned runs.
“He’s a solid ballplayer and he knows what he is doing on the mound. He is not just throwing the ball, he is pitching,” said Allen on the strong start by Wink, which included 10 strikeouts.
The Redbirds responded the following inning with three more runs to build a 9-2 advantage.
Rum River then crept within striking distance, plating four runs in the seventh. But almost as quickly as the Bandits got back in the game, the Redbirds answered. Isanti racked up a quick six-spot in the top of the eighth to get some breathing room at 15-6.
Without maintaining intensity throughout the ballgame, Rum River could have made things even more interesting, said Allen.
“Rum River did hang around, if we all of a sudden lost our focus or something, you never know what happens in those types of games,” Allen said. “I give our guys credit for staying in the game. If we didn’t keep our focus, it easily could have gotten away from us.”
Bud Heiford secured the last out as he and Brent Tholen combined to pitch the final three innings.
Joining Soderquist’s big night was Joe Tuholsky, who had three hits and scored four times. Isanti finished the night with 17 hits.
Isanti was back in action on July 8, taking on one of Class B’s best in the Miesville Mudhens on the road while Rum River next played on July 10 at Nowthen.
Mudhens 5, Redbirds 4
Battling down to the wire with the Mudhens, a couple key calls went against Isanti, resulting in a one-run loss to Miesville.
“We went back and forth with them and we were right there,” said Allen.
Trailing 4-3 going into the eighth inning, the Redbirds rallied to tie the game in the top of the frame, but a close call at the plate cost Isanti a run.
Another tough call in the bottom of the eighth allowed the Mudhens to surge in front.
Former Mudhens’ pitcher and current St. Thomas head coach Chris Olean, now pitching for Isanti, was on the wrong end of another close call that would have ended the inning.
Instead, Miesville snuck a two-out, go-ahead RBI single between second base and third base to retake the lead.
A scoreless top of the ninth sealed the win for the Mudhens.
Phil Bray started on the mound and went seven strong innings, allowing three earned runs in the no-decision.
Soderquist and Jeff Bowman each had two hits in the loss.
Sitting at 17-5 thus far on the season, a busy week for the Redbirds started on July 13, pitting the team against the St. Francis Silverbacks in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Bandits 11, Knights 0
The Bandits bounced back with a big win, shutting out Nowthen 11-0 on Sunday, July 10.
Nathan Knudsen earned the victory on the mound.
Rum River was back in action on Monday, July 11, taking on Chisago Lakes in the first game of a home-and-home series before hosting the Bulldogs two days later in contests that were not completed at press time.
Nighthawks 7, St. Francis 1
The North Branch Nighthawks opened the week with a 7-1 road win over the St. Francis Silverbacks on Friday, July 8, thanks to a monster showing on the mound by Jimmy Skroch.
Skroch went the distance, striking out 18, allowing just two hits and one unearned run.
Noah Wolfe provided a spark at the plate with his three hits and two RBIs.
The Nighthawks fell two days later, dropping a 6-3 contest to the Quamba Cubs.
North Branch next hits the diamond on Friday, July 15, to battle the East Bethel Bandits.
The Nighthawks then will hit the road to face Rum River at Larson Field the following evening in a 7 p.m. contest.
Blue Devils 15, Snappers 0
The Braham Snappers fell in their most recent action on Saturday, July 9, dropping a 15-0 decision to the Mora Blue Devils in Quamba.
Brody Bakken and Gerald DeGray picked up the only two hits for Braham.
Sam Widman took the loss, yielding five runs in two innings.
The Snappers will host Nowthen on Friday, July 15, in Rush City.
