It’s survive and advance during the 2022 Minnesota Baseball Association Region 1C Tournament.
“Nothing comes easy during the playoffs,” said Isanti Redbirds’ manager Steve Allen.
So far, the Redbirds are doing just that as the team compiled wins over the Mora Blue Devils and North Branch Nighthawks and now sit just one win away from yet another state berth. Isanti opened with a 6-4 win over Mora on Sunday, Aug. 7, followed by a 10-2 win against North Branch the next night to move into the strong positioning.
The Nighthawks set up the match up by getting past Quamba, 12-2 in eight innings, also on Aug. 7. All contests in the Region 1C Tournament will be held at Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field.
Isanti and North Branch both were originally slated to play on Aug. 6, but rain forced the games to be moved to Monday night.
Isanti 6, Mora 4
Opening with a contest against the Blue Devils in the two versus seven seed match up in the eight-team bracket, Isanti knew it would be in for a tough game against, despite the seeds.
The Redbirds and Blue Devils had already matched up once this season, resulting in a hard-fought 1-0 win for Isanti.
On Sunday’s second meeting of the two, the ballgame matched the vibe of the first, featuring Isanti hold on to the two-run lead.
“Tip your hat to Mora, they play us tough all the time but the guys played solid baseball to hold on to it,” said Allen.
Jumping out to the 6-2 lead after two innings thanks to a big pair of RBIs by Logan Kalis, Isanti appeared to be well on the way to an easy victory. Mora, however, had other ideas.
The Blue Devils made Isanti starting pitcher Phil Bray battle through five innings, having a chance to possibly tie the ball game before a double play ended the fifth with the Redbirds clinging to a 6-4 lead.
Taking over for Bray, Brent Tholen preserved the lead, tossing a strong three innings to head to the ninth with Isanti still ahead by two.
Mora had one last ditch effort to try to tie the game. Putting a couple runners on base against Tholen, Allen went with Chris Olean to close down the ballgame. Allen’s decision proved to be the right one as after a walk, Olean struck out the last batter to earn the save and advance Isanti.
Bray earned the win from the bump after his five innings, allowing four runs and striking out five. Mitch Dunbar handled business at the plate, racking up three hits in four at-bats and scoring two runs.
The win moved Isanti on to play the winner of Quamba and North Branch.
North Branch 12, Quamba 2
Opening the Region 1C Tournament against the third-seeded Quamba Cubs, the sixth-seeded Nighthawks, on paper, appeared to be an underdog.
North Branch quickly put that thought to bed, using strong offense and solid pitching to push past Quamba in just eight innings.
The Nighthawks batters racked up 19 hits for the ball game while Jimmy Skroch pitched a complete game, striking out 13 Cubs to move North Branch into the third round.
After a scoreless first two innings, the bats got going for North Branch with the Nighthawks scoring at least a run from the third to eighth. Staked to the lead, Skroch handled the rest to move the team to face Isanti for the fourth time this season.
Isanti 10, North Branch 2
Having yet to beat the Redbirds on the season, the fourth meeting again did not go in the favor of the Nighthawks, watching Isanti run away late to move just one game away from the state berth after the 10-2 win.
Though the Redbirds eventually won by eight runs, the ballgame started as a pitchers’ duel that was scoreless through three innings as both T.J Wink and Jordan Axberg both came out strong on the rubber.
Wink pitched yet another shutout top of the fourth, putting the pressure on Axberg to answer. The North Branch pitcher was not able to do so.
Walking Wyatt Soderquist, Logan Kalis and Blaze Hogie, Mason Voshell came up big at the plate with a two-run double to give Isanti the lead. Dunbar added a RBI in the inning to make it 3-0 in favor of Isanti.
The Nighthawks answered with two runs in the top of the fifth to get within shouting distance. But that was as close as North Branch got as Isanti scored one in the sixth, four in the eight and two in the ninth to stay undefeated against its division rival.
Wink earned the victory on the mound after his six innings of two-run ball while Axberg suffered the loss for North Branch.
Along with the RBIs, Voshell added three hits on the night while a big two-run home run in the ninth by Hogie added an exclamation point on the victory.
Isanti now owns a 25-6 record on the year thus far, dropping North Branch to 12-11.
Moving on — A look at the games ahead
Staying on the winners’ side of the bracket, the Redbirds will now prepare for a showdown against the top-seeded Princeton Panthers on Friday, Aug. 12, with a state berth on the line.
Allen expects a strong game from a good opponent.
“Princeton is a good team, and they’ll throw their ace, Damon Rademacher. It will be a good game,” he said.
Rademacher threw a complete-game shutout in the only meeting of the two teams, a 4-0 victory for Princeton back on June 20 in what still is the only Eastern Minny loss of the season for the Redbirds.
The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. A loss will drop Isanti into the other side of the bracket, where the team will need to win its next two ballgames to punch a ticket to the Class C State Tournament.
As for North Branch, the Nighthawks will play the winner of St. Francis and Ramsey at 12 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.