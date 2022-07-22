The Cambridge-Isanti American Legion baseball team is getting hot at the right time.
Going 3-1 to finish the regular season slate, the team is rounding into form and now dives into Sub State playoffs.
“The bats are coming around, our defense has been shining in spots and our pitching has been solid in the last couple week. It’s all coming together,” said coach Jaylen Hakes.
Finishing its regular season slate by splitting a pair of contests versus Zimmerman on July 12 on the road, Post 290 swept Mora two days later. The Bluejackets knocked off the Thunder 11-0 before dropping the second game 4-1.
Against the Mustangs, Post 290 won 9-6 and 14-7 to earn the pair of victories in the summer season finale, defending its home field.
Post 290 ended the season at 7-11 overall and now knows its postseason fate.
In the eight-team Sub State 13 playoff bracket, Cambridge-Isanti received the seventh seed, matching up to take on rival Post 216 of Princeton. The Tigers earned the second seed in the bracket.
“It’s exciting to play a rival like Princeton in the first round; it should be good one,” Hakes said.
The duration of the tournament will be played at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton.
Despite being seeded lower, Hakes looks for the Bluejackets to make some noise during the double-elimination tournament.
“We don’t have anything to lose,” he said. “We can put it all out on the field and try to prove a lot of teams wrong with what we have going on.”
The battle between the Bluejackets and Tigers took place on Tuesday, July 19, and was not completed at press time.
If able to advance past Princeton, Post 290 would play the following day against the winner of St. Michael-Albertville Gold and Zimmerman. A defeat also would put Cambridge-Isanti in action on July 20.
Forest Lake, ranked among the top teams in the state in legion ball, earned the top seed in the bracket and will take on Becker.
Rogers and Pine City/Hinckley round out the field and faced each other in the four/five-seed matchup.
