One thing became quickly apparent in the first two days of the Class C Region 1 tournament: The teams with the best pitching were the teams that won games.
Rum River got strong pitching to win twice in the tournament, which was played at Brennan Field in Hinckley on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-2. Isanti also received a solid effort on the mound to win its lone game of the weekend.
North Branch opened with a shutout victory before suffering a narrow extra-inning loss, while Braham dropped into the loser’s bracket after its loss to Rum River.
North Branch set the tone for the start of the tournament by claiming a 5-0 victory over Nowthen on Saturday. Starting pitcher Charlie Linder led the Nighthawks with an impressive performance, throwing a complete-game six-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts.
“We haven’t gone to state in a couple of years, so coming out and getting the first win was important,” Linder said. “I had to throw strikes, and I knew the defense was behind me.”
Meanwhile the Nighthawks jumped in front by drawing four walks that produced a run in the first, then adding two runs in both the third and sixth to give Linder some breathing room.
“It’s so much easier to pitch when you have the lead,” Linder said. “Their pitcher wasn’t throwing strikes at the start, so it was good to see our hitters were patient and took advantage of that.”
Saturday’s second game pitted Braham against Rum River, and the Bandits claimed a 13-1 win in seven innings thanks to Nate Knudsen, who handcuffed the Snappers on five hits. Knudsen struck out five and did not walk a batter while facing just two batters above the minimum for seven innings.
One of the few struggles he faced came on the final play of the game, when he nearly threw the ball past teammate Tyler Kronstedt while fielding a grounder back to the mound.
“We had just put Tyler in at first base, and he hadn’t seen any action there this year,” Knudsen said, then added sarcastically, “Now he has passed the test.”
Meanwhile the Rum River offense erupted for runs in every inning after the first. They jumped on top with Andy Julkowski’s three-run double in the second before adding a run in the third, three more in the fourth and a single run in the fifth before plating four in the sixth to close out the win.
“They held us scoreless in the first, and we put up runs in every inning after that,” Knudsen said. “And they were crooked numbers, which makes things easier for a pitcher.”
Julkowski and Kevin Auth led the offense with three hits apiece.
“It was a fine line we had to walk there,” Braham manager Jay Sparling said. “We had to keep the score down, because we have been offensively challenged this year.
“The good news is that we have a week before our next game. But we had our full lineup here, and we only scored one run. It’s hard to win when you only score one run.”
Sunday, Aug. 2
North Branch’s win on Saturday advanced them to the second round, where they faced Mora on Sunday. That game quickly turned into a pitcher’s duel between the Nighthawks’ Jimmy Skroch and Mora’s Derek Graves.
Skroch held the tournament’s top seed to a single run on just four hits in eight innings of work, surrendering just three walks while fanning nine. But Graves was his equal, also giving up just one run while collecting 15 whiffs in 11 innings.
North Branch scored its run in the fifth on a wild pitch, but Mora’s run came in the sixth due in large part to an error in center field.
“We knew coming in to this game it would be a one- or two-run game, because Derek and Jimmy are two bulldogs out there,” said Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch, who is Jimmy’s father. “We had some opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them.”
North Branch reliever Matt Robinson retired the Blue Devils without incident for two innings before surrendering a one-out walk in the 11th. A stolen base and a throwing error advanced the runner to third, and after a strikeout the Nighthawks opted for an intentional walk to set up a force.
Robinson fell behind the next batter 2-0, so North Branch chose to issue another walk to load the bases. The next batter hit a ground ball into the hole at shortstop, and the only chance for an out was at third base.
The Mora baserunner was called safe as the winning run scored, handing the Nighthawks a 2-1 loss.
“It was a close call, and it doesn’t matter what I thought the call was, because the umpire said he was safe,” Jim Skroch said. “At the end of day, I’m proud of how our kids handled themselves after that call. A lot of things could have gone bad after that, but our kids handled themselves well.”
After that contest Isanti made its debut in the tournament against Hinckley in yet another pitcher’s duel, this one between the Redbirds’ James Green and Hinckley’s Lucas Willis. The game was scoreless until Isanti pushed home a run on a sacrifice fly by Logan Kalis in the fifth, then broke the game open late to claim an 8-1 victory.
“Willis gave us all we could handle, keeping us off-balance,” Redbirds manager Steve Allen said. “They hung around. The game got a little nervous there, but give our hitters credit for hanging in there and not getting frustrated.”
Isanti sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh and scored five times, with the big hits coming on a run-scoring double by Kalis and a two-run triple by Blaze Hogie. The Redbirds then tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth thanks to an RBI double by Kalis and a run-scoring groundout by Hogie.
That was more than enough offense to back Green, who fanned eight while allowing just four hits and no walks in seven shutout innings. Green pitched out of trouble in the sixth after the Knights collected a two-out double and an infield single that put runners on the corners.
The Isanti right-hander escaped the jam and preserved his team’s one-run lead with a strikeout.
“James and I talked before the game, and I told them he needed to come up big,” Allen said. “And that’s exactly what he did. When he got ahead of a guy, he didn’t give them anything to hit.”
Zach Walz pitched the final two innings for the Redbirds and fanned three batters but also surrendered Hinckley’s only run on a single with two outs in the ninth.
The final game of the weekend was Rum River’s second-round contest against second-seeded St. Francis. And once again the game hinged on strong pitching, with the Bandits claiming a 4-0 victory thanks to a complete-game shutout by Rick Wells.
The left-hander surrendered just four hits and three walks in his nine innings of work, striking out six and coaxing two double plays to avoid trouble.
“We talked about throwing the fastball until they started hitting it, then breaking out the curve ball,” Wells said. “The curve was the ‘out’ pitch at the end of the game. They had a couple of good swings, but mostly I thought I got a lot of ground balls.”
The Bandits scored two runs in the fourth on one of the strangest rallies imaginable. With the bases loaded and no one out, Aaron Keeney doubled to deep center field. While Rum River did score one run on the hit, two base runners were thrown out at the plate at practically the same time because of poor base running.
“That play was funny – after the game,” Wells said. “It wasn’t quite as funny during the game. Well, maybe it was.”
The Bandits did get a second run that inning when Keeney came home on a passed ball, then added two runs in the seventh thanks to a bases-loaded two-run single by Travis Evgen.
Sunday’s victory advanced Rum River into a winner’s bracket contest against Isanti at Brennan Field on Sunday, Aug. 9, starting at 8 p.m.
Braham and North Branch dropped into the loser’s bracket, where they will play one another on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. The winning team will play its next game the next day at 11 a.m., while the losing team will be eliminated.
