Both the Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys soccer teams are facing the same challenge, as both are young teams hoping to improve as they gain experience over the course of the season.
But the Bluejackets and the Vikings also both feature one key ingredient: a senior goalkeeper.
North Branch is led by Tanner Bollman in goal, while Cambridge-Isanti is backstopped by Erik Kindem. And the importance of those two seniors to their respective teams was evident when the squads met at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 9.
North Branch’s Bollman scored a goal on a penalty kick to get the scoring started, and he earned the clean sheet to backstop his team to a win.
“I took one penalty kick last year, and it was a goal,” he said. “So I talked to my coaches, and they let me take the penalty kicks this year. I like to watch the goalie, and then I try to go the other way.”
Kindem knew there was little he could do to prevent that goal.
“The penalty kick is designed to result in a goal,” he said. “It’s all chance; you just pick a side and dive.”
While the obvious job of a goalkeeper is to prevent goals, both Bollman and Kindem have responsibilities that are much larger.
“I feel I have to communicate, and I have to keep my boys’ spirits up,” Bollman said. “If I do my best to keep them up, and I communicate to keep them in the game – and save shots, of course – then I’m doing my job.”
Kindem knows he also serves as a leader of the young Bluejackets.
“I’m one of two seniors, and I’m one of three captains,” he said. “We have a lot of underclassmen, a lot of freshmen, so my responsibility is to help make these players better. I try to correct them if they do something wrong, get them up if they’re feeling down, and get them ready to go for every match.”
The 3-0 victory was the first for North Branch, which also has a pair of ties on its record, and Bollman knew the importance of the win.
“We had several players out because of injury, and we don’t have a big team,” Bollman said. “I think we played fantastic despite the odds against us.”
Meanwhile the Bluejackets are now 0-3 on the season after a 2-1 loss to Hibbing-Chisholm on Saturday, Sept. 11. While Kindem knows his team may have a long season ahead, he said his focus is on the long-term future of the program.
“These freshmen have four years of playing against upperclassmen, so in a few years they will have really improved,” he said. “It’s kind of a bummer I won’t be there for that, but I hope to leave a legacy with this program.”
That focus on the future brought a smile to the face of Cambridge-Isanti coach Joe Kassa.
“He has to stay on guys to keep their focus and keep them doing their jobs,” Kassa said. “He has handled the job pretty well. Sometimes he needs to be a little more vocal, but he’s keeping the young defense together. They have improved from Game 1, and he’s played a role in that.
“He’s shaping the foundation of the program for years to come.”
