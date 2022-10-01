The Isanti Outlaws saw a six-goal second-period outburst go to waste in an 8-7 road loss to the Minnesota Squatch on Friday, Sept. 23, in the Outlaws’ first game of the U.S. Premier Hockey League season.
The Outlaws dug themselves a hole early, allowing a goal just 14 seconds into the contest. Worse, they trailed 4-1 after the first period, with St. Francis product Trevor Ripley’s power-play goal at 14:27 of the opening period the team’s lone goal.
But Isanti turned things around in the second period, scoring six times – including a three-goal outburst in a 115-second span midway through the period. Kolton Kane scored four times for the Outlaws, while Ripley and Tyler Schmitt had the other goals.
The Outlaws’ 7-6 lead after two periods evaporated when the Squatch tied the game at the 10:22 mark of the third, then netted the game-winner with less than five minutes to play.
Besides Kane’s four-goal outburst, Schmitt had two assists to goal with his goal, while Cambridge-Isanti products Easton Parnell and Andrew Aljets had three and two assists, respectively.
Robert Bymers made 48 saves in goal for the Outlaws.
Isanti will return to action with a road contest against the Minnesota Blue Ox at the Coon Rapids Ice Center on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
The following evening the Outlaws will play their home opener at the Isanti Ice Arena, taking on the Minnesota Mullets in a 7:05 p.m. start.
