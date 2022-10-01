The Isanti Outlaws saw a six-goal second-period outburst go to waste in an 8-7 road loss to the Minnesota Squatch on Friday, Sept. 23, in the Outlaws’ first game of the U.S. Premier Hockey League season.

The Outlaws dug themselves a hole early, allowing a goal just 14 seconds into the contest. Worse, they trailed 4-1 after the first period, with St. Francis product Trevor Ripley’s power-play goal at 14:27 of the opening period the team’s lone goal.

