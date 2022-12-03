CNR Sports Round up NE Henrik Lind.jpg

Henrik Lund of Northern Edge hockey, the boys hockey team that is a co-op between North Branch and Saint Francis.

 Jorge Perales

Skating into the season for the St. Francis/North Branch boys hockey co-op, Northern Edge dropped a pair of games in the Simley Spartan Turkey Tourney.

Northern Edge opened the year by falling 5-2 to Simley on Friday, Nov. 25, at Veterans Memorial Community Center before falling 9-1 the following day to Dodge County back on the same ice.

