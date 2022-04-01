Several members of the North Branch boys and girls track teams competed at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls High School All American Invitational run on Saturday, March 26.
The Viking boys finished fifth among six teams at the meet with 50.5 points, while the girls placed sixth with 48 points.
In the boys meet, senior Jackson Marcussen placed third in the shot put with a best throw of 41-10, while the Vikings scored a number of points in the jumps. Sophomore Carson Weber placed third in the triple jump with a best of 37-11, while senior Muaj Yang placed eighth in the triple jump (33-1) and ninth in the long jump (16-5.5), and junior Vincent Boeck placed eighth in the long jump (16-6.5).
Sophomore Eric Flor earned fifth in the pole vault by clearing 9-feet-0, while senior Zach Johnson placed seventh after clearing 8-6. In the high jump, senior Logan Murphy took third by clearing 5-8, while junior Carson Klein placed fifth after clearing 5-6.
On the track, the best effort was by sophomore Austin Anderson, who placed third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.52, while senior Zach Anderson took eighth in the 200 meters with a 25.38 clocking. Johnson finished seventh in the 400 (57.70), while eighth grader Andrew Witkowski placed eighth in the 800 (2:30.05).
And senior Garrett Korkowski placed seventh in the 60 hurdles (10.61), while North Branch’s 4x400 relay of Johnson, Klein, Murphy and Weber placed third with a time of 3:45.52.
On the girls side, freshman Ella Kuhlman was third in the 400 with a time of 1:05.38, while fellow freshman Dakota Esget took eighth in the 200-meter dash with a 28.466 clocking. Senior Elizabeth Groen also contributed points by placing eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (11.55).
In the field events, freshmen Avery Smith and Asaysha Olson tied for fourth in the high jump as both cleared 4-8, while eighth graders Ella Dick (9-0) and Brooke Giese (8-0) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault.
The Vikings also had two scorers in the long jump as sophomore Madison Whitman took fifth (14-8.75) while sophomore Ava Gerten claimed seventh (13-7). Olson placed third in the triple jump (32-0), while freshman Sophia Benedict earned seventh (29-0).
North Branch’s 4x400 relay was filled entirely by freshmen, and Derrian Dick, Benedict, Esget and Kuhlman placed second with a time of 4:29.26. The Vikings’ 4x800 relay of senior Cora Hudella, junior Mykala Sierra, freshman Elle Nielsen and freshman Kailey Olson placed sixth with a 12:11.61 clocking.
