Jimmy Skroch did not want to see the North Branch Nighthawks’ season end.
So Skroch took the mound against Braham in an elimination game of the Class C Region 1 Town Ball Tournament played at Brennan Field in Hinckley on Saturday, Aug. 9. After holding the Snappers in check, Skroch then delivered the key hit that gave the Nighthawks an 8-7 victory in 12 innings.
“There was no tomorrow – we had to win today,” North Branch manager Jim Skroch said. “Jimmy played for Braham in his first season of Town Ball, and we know a lot of those guys. They kept fighting and scratching and clawing, and they made it a good game.”
The Nighthawks’ winning run came in the top of the 12th when Nick Pilz drew a walk, then stole second before trotting home when Jimmy Skroch belted a double to the wall in right-center.
“I was just looking for a pitch that I could drive to the outfield,” Jimmy Skroch said.
Skroch retired the Snappers without incident in the bottom of that inning to preserve the win in one of the few times all day that North Branch could breathe easy.
That’s because Braham had the better of play early in the contest. Zach Loy’s two-out, two-run single keyed a three-run second inning for the Snappers, who added two runs in the fifth on a two-out double by Brody Bakken.
“We got off to the start we needed,” Braham manager Jay Sparling said. “We needed to score first, and we needed to hold them off the board. That gave us some traction. We got some big hits and scored runs we haven’t gotten all season.”
North Branch stayed close by scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth to tie the game, then answered Bakken’s run-scoring hit with a run in the sixth. But the Nighthawks seemed cursed, particularly in the seventh when a runner was thrown out at the plate while trying to score from third base on a wild pitch.
“You can’t expect to get every call,” Jimmy Skroch said. “But you have to fight through it. Our team is good at turning things that work against us and making them work to our advantage.”
His father, the Nighthawks manager, agreed and added: “Four years ago, this team might have unraveled. But these boys are growing up. They’re confident, and they’re not worrying about times when things don’t work out. Four years ago, we probably would have had a meltdown on the bench. In this game, they handled themselves great. They just kept fighting.”
North Branch bounced back from the play at the plate to score twice in the seventh, then added a run in the eighth to lead 7-5. With the tying runs on base, Jimmy Skroch came in to pitch and surrendered a two-run single off the bat of Braham’s Archie Galvez that got through a drawn-in infield and retied the game.
“If you’re going to get to Jimmy, you have to get him right away – before he gets locked in,” Sparling said. “Once he got all of his pitches going, he was tough. But we had some short swings and got the hit we needed to tie the game.”
After that point Skroch was not challenged again and finished with six strikeouts and just two hits and one walk allowed in five scoreless innings. Braham’s Mike Strelow nearly matched him, finishing with just one run allowed on only one hit and two walks in four frames.
“We just needed to find a way to get one more run across,” Sparling said. “But our guys laid it on the line. This is the way we should have played ball all season long.
“It’s a bittersweet ending to the season because we lost, but we fought to the end.”
Rain on Sunday, Aug. 9, washed out a full day’s worth of games. North Branch played six innings of its elimination game against Ramsey before it was suspended and moved to the following evening.
The Nighthawks stayed alive in the tournament by knocking off the Renegades 4-2.
“There were three keys to that game for us,” Jim Skroch said. “The first was on Sunday, when Dylan Ramberg gave us five innings on the mound and was fantastic.
“Then when the game resumed on Monday, Charlie Linder came on to pitch, finished the game, and gave up only one run.”
The critical hit in the contest came in the top of the seventh, when Josh Beaver lined a two-run single up the middle.
“Josh’s hit gave us some breathing room, and that was important,” Jim Skroch said. “I was really proud of our guys; they had a ‘next man up’ mentality that has kept our season alive.”
Sunday’s rain forced the winner’s bracket contest between Isanti and Rum River to be rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, and was not completed before press time.
The winner of the Rum River-Isanti game will advance to a Friday, Aug. 14, contest against the winner of a Tuesday matchup between Quamba and Mora. The winner of Friday’s contest will automatically qualify for the Class C state tournament and will move to Sunday’s Region 1 championship game starting at 2 p.m.
With its win Monday night, North Branch advanced to play the loser of Tuesday’s game between Rum River-Isanti on Saturday, Aug. 15, in a 4 p.m. start.
Class C Region 1 Tournament
At Brennan Field, Hinckley
Friday, Aug. 14
Quamba/Mora winner vs. Isanti/Rum River winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Quamba/Mora loser vs. St. Francis, 1 p.m.
Isanti/Rum River loser vs. North Branch, 4 p.m.
Winning teams of the first two Saturday games play one another at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Loser of Friday’s game vs. winner of Saturday’s final game, 11 a.m.
Winner of Friday’s game vs. winner of Sunday’s first game, 2 p.m.
