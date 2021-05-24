North Branch High School’s boys hockey program will get a taste of rivalry transformed into harmony with St. Francis High School’s program, as a co-op is impending between them.
North Branch High School Athletic Director Andrea Schmidt explained some of the challenges faced by North Branch High School boys hockey program during the North Branch School Board meeting on May 13.
“A situation you never want to be in, which is that we have really low numbers in our ... program,” Schmidt said. “Unfortunately, that looks to be the future for the next couple of years.
“They also are finding themselves in the same situation for roughly the same amount of time,” she continued, this time alluding to St. Francis High School boys hockey program.
Schmidt said that the co-op between the two schools’ hockey teams can provide each with enough players to maintain an appropriate level of play. The co-op will also enable a full varsity and JV program for both schools, she said.
According to the Minnesota State High School League policy, the school with the highest attendance will be the (leader) of the co-op, Schmidt added.
“So that puts St. Francis as technically the (leader),” she explained. “In conversation and agreement, we want this to very much be a 50/50 relationship between the two school districts.”
The co-op can also affect some changes to the name of the team and logo.
“So we’re hoping to go with ‘Northern Edge,’ which is the team name for our co-op at the youth level,” Schmidt said. “So these kids can see themselves in these, you know, grown boys playing at the high school level and say, ‘Oh, we are wearing the same colors as them.’ It might not be North Branch colors, but it is still our color.”
Not having a home sheet of ice for games and practice has been another issue North Branch High School boys hockey has had to reckon with over many years.
“So we will likely be practicing and playing most of our games, at least in the first year, where St. Francis hosts their practices and games, which is, I believe East Bethel Ice Arena,” Schmidt said.
MSHSL’s other rule suggests that schools which decide to co-op sports teams must do so for a minimum of two years, Schmidt explained. After the two-year agreement, schools can re-evaluate whether they want to break the co-op or keep them together.
“Again, it’s a natural co-op, because our youth programs are co-oped currently together,” Schmidt said. “So everything about this just seems to fit really right between the two schools.”
The current head coach of North Branch High School’s varsity hockey program, Jacob Mars, has offered to be the coach for the co-op, Schmidt said.
“I felt that was really important that we have at least part of our coaching staff, while we are not the host, while we don’t have the home ice,” Schmidt said about Mars. “This will really help bridge that gap between feeling like we are part of their program, and actually being a program of one.”
The board approved the co-op between the two hockey programs; however, the changes will not go into effect until MSHSL’s final approval, she explained.
Honoring a teacher
Pam Newbauer, a North Branch Middle School teacher, achieved this year’s Education Minnesota Central Outstanding Leader Award.
Kelly Hischer, the parent of Lila Hischer, who receives mentorship from Newbauer, said: “There are so many great teachers in the North Branch District. They all deserve to be celebrated; tonight though, we’re here to talk about one very special beaming light of hope. This teacher constantly goes above and beyond the call of duty. Tonight we celebrate the powerful impact ... Newbauer has had in our children’s lives as our teacher.
“I’ve seen firsthand how her positivity and energy can literally change the trajectory of a child’s future,” Hischer continued. “No success or progress goes uncelebrated. When things get hard, she lifts her students’ spirits and empowers them to strive for greatness. … She believes in her students; more importantly, she teaches her students to believe in themselves. And that’s the lesson that changes lives.”
After Newbauer received her Certificate of Achievement award, she responded by saying: “This is like one of my best days ever. If any of that is even remotely personally true, I will feel like I’m doing what I’m meant to do and I’ll feel like I never want to quit. It’s been a great pleasure for me, and hopefully for some kids, to have worked here for 21 years. And I just couldn’t be more humble than I am knowing that the great staff that we work with thinks of me as I think of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.