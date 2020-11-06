There were plenty of moments when the North Branch football team could have surrendered during its home contest against Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 30.
Instead the Vikings got off the mat, dusted themselves off, and did their best to get back into the contest before eventually suffering a 28-16 loss to the undefeated Thunderhawks.
“I told our guys after the game that we really grew as a family today,” North Branch coach Justin Voss said. “Being a family means you love and sacrifice for one another, and in this game we did that. It was outstanding to see the amount of effort our guys put in to this. They fought for their football ‘family,’ and I was proud of them.”
Things did not start well for the Vikings, who stopped Grand Rapids on its first possession – only to see the Thunderhawks rumble 68 yards on a fake punt to score. Grand Rapids also scored on its next possession to take a 14-0 lead with 5:48 still to play in the first quarter.
North Branch’s second drive did nudge into Grand Rapids’ territory before the Vikings were forced to punt. The Grand Rapids return man muffed the punt but recovered the loose ball on the 1, and on the next play North Branch senior Gavyn Jensen-Schneider sacked the quarterback for a safety.
“That start by Grand Rapids stung,” Voss admitted. “We wanted to limit their big plays, and we did an OK job of that for the game. But there were moments where we could have capitalized, and we didn’t. So it was good to see us capitalize there and shift that momentum.”
On its next series, Grand Rapids fumbled again and North Branch junior Ashton Labelle pounced on the ball on the Thunderhawks’ 14. Two plays later junior quarterback Andrew Thauwald hit Jensen-Schneider, who was wide open behind the Grand Rapids’ defense, with a 14-yard touchdown pass.
“We didn’t change anything – I know that as a fact,” Voss said. “We just kept working. And that effort allowed us to stay close and give ourselves a chance.”
Just before halftime Grand Rapids scored again to make the score 21-8.
The two teams exchanged turnovers to start the second half, and North Branch took advantage to drive 32 yards for a touchdown. Labelle scored from 4 yards out, and Thauwald’s 2-point conversion run cut the Vikings’ deficit to 21-16 with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
Then the North Branch defense stuffed Grand Rapids on a fourth-down play to get the ball on the Thunderhawks’ 42, and the Vikings drove to the 9-yard line before fumbling the ball away.
“In games like this, when you are playing a quality program like Grand Rapids, you can’t afford to make those kinds of mistakes,” Voss said. “It’s challenging enough to get yourselves back in the game; when you make those mistakes, a good team will take advantage of them. But also give our kids credit for limiting the damage caused by those mistakes. They just kept fighting. They resolved to make plays.”
North Branch was unable to score again, while Grand Rapids found the end zone with 2:42 left in the contest to ice the victory.
Grand Rapids ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns and finished with 284 yards of total offense compared to 189 yards for the Vikings. Labelle led North Branch with 57 rushing yards; Thauwald ran for 53 yards while completing 2-of-6 passes for 25 more yards and a TD.
Voss hopes the sting of playing well but not earning the win will motivate his squad to practice and play well as it prepares for a contest at Duluth East this Friday, Nov. 6, with kickoff set for 3 p.m.
“This loss is going to burn – and it should burn,” he said. “Grand Rapids is a good football team, but we came in to this game working to win, so a loss should burn. But we want to make sure we take that burning emotion and use it to make us stronger as we prepare for next week.”
Braham loses defensive struggle
The Braham football team fell just short in a 15-6 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson, the Bombers’ second setback in five days after losing at home to Rush City on Monday, Oct. 26.
While the Braham offense did not turn the ball over, it managed just 161 yards of total offense and struggled inside the Jaguars’ 20-yard line.
“We had a first down in the red zone on four different occasions, and we only scored one touchdown,” coach Shawn Kuhnke said. “That means we left some points on the field.
“Credit to Hinckley-Finlayson for making stops when we got down there. It wasn’t so much that we made mistakes in those situations; it was more that they made plays, and we just couldn’t find a way to punch it in.”
The Jaguars scored on their first drive of the contest when Brady Johnson dove into the end zone from a yard out with 9:32 left to play in the first half. But those was the only points scored in that half despite Braham running a fourth-down play that was stopped a yard shy of the end zone
“In the battle of the trenches, they made the key plays when they needed to,” Kuhnke said.”
Lathaniel Kroschel scored on a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter for the Jaguars, and Braham’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hayden Lee to Zach Yerke with 6:44 to play.
Carson Shockman led the Bombers rushing attack with 70 yards on 20 carries, while Lee added 45 rushing yards while completing 4-of-15 passes for 27 yards.
The Braham defense was led by Alex Londgren, whose nine tackles included 1.5 tackles for loss, while Austin Sterling had two tackles for loss among his 7.5 stops. Shockman and Jacob Tepley were next with five tackles apiece.
“We went to a five-man front against Hinckley-Finlayson, and our defensive front played pretty well,” Kuhnke said. “We had Max, Masyn and Alex Londgren along with Austin Sterling and Jonah Johnson. And those guys played pretty well.”
Kuhnke feels his team will need to forget about last week’s two losses as it prepares to play at Barnum on Friday, Nov. 6 starting at 7 p.m.
“We need to use it as fuel for our fire to improve,” he said. “I told our guys to let this one burn a little bit over the weekend, then forget about it on Monday and move on to the next game. Our guys promised to come back and work even harder to get ready for the next game – and that’s all you can ask.”
He also said he does not expect any residual effects from the two losses.
“Our kids are pretty resilient,” Kuhnke said. “I think they were able to work through Monday’s loss, then put it behind them. We’ll have to do the exact same thing on Friday when we play at Barnum. We’re just excited about the opportunity to play. We have learned not to take anything for granted.”
