North Branch Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch said this year his Town Ball team is transitioning into a younger unit.
“We’ve got two or three high schoolers, graduated seniors, who joined the team this year,” Skroch said. “But we also lost a few players who have been on the team for a while. Right now we’re finding our groove.”
And that groove comes and goes for the Nighthawks, as this past weekend proved. On Friday, July 16, North Branch managed just four hits in a 8-1 loss at Ramsey, but the next two days the Nighthawks claimed a pair of victories by a combined score of 21-1.
“We’ve had some days when our strength has been our hitting, and other days where our strength has been our pitching,” Skroch said. “I think we’re stronger on the pitching side right now, but this team is starting to bond and come together. When playing the games become fun, it’s easier to win.”
On the mound the Nighthawks are led by Skroch’s son, Jimmy Skroch, who is one of the top pitchers in the Eastern Minny League. But the staff has gained depth thanks to the addition of Jordan Axberg from the high school team as well as the return of veterans such as Charlie Linder, Dylan Ramberg and Matt Robinson.
“We’ve gotten to a spot where our pitching is getting stronger as the season goes on,” Jim Skroch said.
The offense this season has been led by veterans such as Clint Mattson, who is hitting .419 and has a .514 on-base percentage; Josh Lauer, who has a .353 batting mark; and Nick Pilz, who is hitting .343.
“Friday at Ramsey we laid an egg on offense,” Skroch said. “We need to be more consistent. And hitting is something where you need to be around a lot to get into a groove.”
The Nighthawks have two more regular-season games, a contest at Rum River on Wednesday, July 21, and a game at Isanti on Friday, July 23. The Eastern Minny League playoffs start the following week, and North Branch begins this week in third place in the Central Division with a 7-7 record that places them a game and a half behind second-place Rum River.
Skroch said his team’s formula for success in the Class C Region 1 tournament is a simple one.
“We need to hit,” he said. “It’s a one-word answer: We need to hit.”
