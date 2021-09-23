The North Branch football team could not have scripted the start of its game at Mora any better than it turned out.
The Viking offense scored touchdowns on each of their four first-half possessions in the contest, which was played on Friday, Sept. 17. North Branch finished with 192 yards of total offense on just 23 plays.
“We maintained low pad level, we did not have many penalties, and our ball security was great,” senior quarterback Andrew Thauwald said. “Our chemistry was good. We did everything right, and it just felt good.”
Meanwhile the defense added a score of its own while limiting the Mustangs to just 49 yards on 25 first-half plays.
“Their offense was our offense, and we practice against it every day,” senior defensive lineman Jackson Marcussen said. “We just took it to them. No one runs our offense as well as we do. After the third or fourth series, we knew we could stop them. So it was foot on the gas pedal, and no brakes.”
As a result, the score was 36-0 Vikings at halftime. That is why North Branch coach Justin Voss had a simple message for his team: Keep it up.
And that is what the Vikings did, rolling to a 50-0 victory.
“Mora is a young team, and they will be really good in the next few years,” Voss said. “So our goal was to make sure we did our jobs, maintained our focus, and played a complete game.
“We told our guys they played a good first half – but great teams play a complete game. So we challenged them to maintain their focus, and it was cool to see them do that, to keep playing hard.”
What made the win so impressive was that, whenever Mora tried to stop one facet of the Vikings’ game, North Branch had an adjustment ready. Senior running back Ashton LaBelle gashed the Mustangs early, so when they keyed on him, Thauwald kept the ball on bootlegs, scoring the game’s first TD on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter.
And when Mora stacked the box to stop the run, Thauwald threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to junior Loghan Croal and 37 yards to junior Adam Johnstone.
“Kudos to our coaching staff for working hard during the week so that we have answers ready when the other team makes adjustments,” Voss said. “But also give credit to our players for executing that. When we had adjustments to make, our players did what they were supposed to do.”
Thauwald carried the ball six times for 71 yards, while LaBelle added 52 yards on nine carries as North Branch finished with 274 yards rushing. Thauwald also completed two passes for 66 yards and two TDs.
The Vikings also had a 17-yard touchdown run by junior Sam Robillard in the first half, while Thauwald had a 12-yard scoring jaunt in the third quarter and Croal added a 70-yard TD run in the final period.
Meanwhile the defense scored on a 46-yard fumble return by junior Matthew Lavalla and surrendered just eight first downs while never allowing Mora to get closer to the end zone than the North Branch 21, which happened late in the third quarter.
The Vikings forced a fourth down on that series, then got a sack by senior Cole Olsen to preserve the shutout, the program’s first since blanking Hibbing last season.
So how did North Branch celebrate moving to 3-0 on the season?
“It will be a fun weekend,” Thauwald said. “But we’re a ground and pound team, so we have to keep grinding.”
The Vikings return to action at Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday, Sept. 24, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti D locks down St. Cloud Tech
Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel said he learned two things about his football team in its 21-0 win at St. Cloud Tech on Friday, Sept. 17.
“Our offense is continuing to improve, and we’re starting to find a little bit of an identity,” he said. “And our defense? Our defense is good.”
The Bluejacket defense was great against St. Cloud Tech, limiting the Tigers to just 119 yards of total offense in posting the program’s first shutout since blanking Sartell-St. Stephen to open the 2018 season.
And not only did the C-I D produce a shutout, it scored the team’s first points when senior linebacker Brayden Johnson fell on a fumble in the end zone with 4:15 to play in the opening quarter.
“You could feel a huge swing in momentum with that defensive score,” Weibel said. “Our offense had struggled a bit, and you wondered if it would be a repeat of St. Francis, where the offense struggled all game.
“Instead that touchdown breathed some life into our sideline – it produced a huge boost.”
And the offense took advantage as senior quarterback Ari Sullivan threw a 52-yard scoring strike to sophomore Brayden Coplan soon after to make the score 15-0.
Late in the first half the offense drove for another touchdown, which came on a 17-yard toss from Sullivan to senior Colton Skoglund.
Sullivan completed 4-of-10 passes for 78 yards and the two scores, while the running game added 119 yards on 31 attempts as senior Devin Larson ran for 54 yards and Sullivan added 43.
“We were getting at least 3-4 yards up the middle every time we ran the ball, so it showed we can play power football,” Weibel said. “We don’t have to just chuck the ball in the air and hope one of our athletes comes down with it.”
But the star of the show was the Cambridge-Isanti defense. Senior safety Adam Hamed led the way with 11 total tackles and an interception, while Johnson had six tackles, senior Cyrus Mattson had nine, and junior lineman Lucas Daigle added eight.
“Right now our defense is tackling really, really well,” Weibel said. “They are buying into a scheme, getting to the football, and bringing guys to the ground on contact.
“Our senior linebackers, particularly Mattson and Johnson, have been lights out. And our defensive line has done a great job of eating up blockers so the linebackers can make tackles.”
The Bluejackets, now 1-2 on the season, return home to face undefeated Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
Braham drops decision at Barnum
The Bombers were shut out for the second week in a row, falling 24-0 at Barnum on Friday, Sept. 17.
But coach Shawn Kuhnke liked the effort he has seen from his young team, especially against three opponents with a combined 8-1 record.
“At halftime against Barnum we were down 24-0, so we talked to the kids about playing hard in the second half,” he said. “We could have just rolled over, but our kids kept fighting.”
The problem was, Braham had dug itself a hole too deep to escape, giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second.
“When the score was 0-0, we had a 75-yard touchdown run by Jacob Tepley that was called back because of a penalty,” Kuhnke said. “If we get that touchdown, we get a lead – and a spark – and perhaps things turn out differently.
“But instead we lost two fumbles, and we struggled on third down, and you can’t do that if you want to be successful.”
The sophomore Tepley completed 11-of-17 passes for 42 yards while leading the rushing attack with 87 yards on 17 carries.
But the offense was unable to help a defense that eventually surrendered 360 yards of total offense, including 255 rushing yards. Sophomore Gavon Schroeder topped the Bombers with 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, while senior Austin Sterling had 10 tackles and junior Max Londgren added six.
“We did not tackle well early in the game, and Barnum was more physical up front than we were in the first half,” Kuhnke said. “And a lot of our guys making tackles are underclassmen; when you’re asking younger kids to make tackles, that’s tough.”
Things do not get any easier for Braham, now 0-3 on the season, as the Bombers travel to 2-1 Chisholm on Friday, Sept. 24, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Chisholm likes to throw the ball, and they have good athletes with good size on the perimeter,” Kuhnke said. “They also have a weapon with their kicker, who has produced nothing but touchbacks on kickoffs and has made a 51-yard field goal. They will present quite a challenge for us.”
Rush City moves to 3-0 with win at Crosby-Ironton
After winning its first two games by a combined margin of 124-20, Rush City faced a bit of a challenge against Crosby-Ironton on Friday, Sept. 17.
“We knew this would be the most difficult team we had faced to date because Crosby-Ironton is a physical, aggressive team,” Rush City co-coach Joe Lattimore said. “But our kids responded to the challenge.”
The Tigers claimed a 36-8 victory in a contest they dominated early, scoring on their first three drives to build a 20-0 lead. Senior Ty Stepp got things rolling with an 18-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, and early in the second quarter junior Nolan Anderson scored on a 3-yard run. Then with just 1:39 left in the first half, Stepp scored again, this time on a 31-yard run.
But soon after that, Rush City faced a bit of uncertainty as Crosby-Ironton scored on a halfback pass with just 25 seconds left in the half.
“They got the ball to start the second half, and we told the team the first drives of the second half were important,” Lattimore said. “We knew that, if they scored, things would be a little different. We knew we were facing some adversity.”
But Rush City responded, eventually forcing the Rangers to turn the ball over on downs on its first defensive series of the second half, then putting together a 70-yard drive that was capped by a 12-yard scoring run by Anderson.
“It was a big momentum boost to stop their drive, and then when we drove for the touchdown, that relieved some of the tension,” Lattimore said.
Anderson capped the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown run in the final quarter and finished with 116 yards rushing on nine attempts. Stepp had 188 rushing yards on 21 carries, while junior Shaun Archambault added 76 yards on 16 carries as Rush City rumbled for 411 rushing yards in the game.
Crosby-Ironton finished with just 158 yards of total offense, including just 96 yards rushing. Stepp led the defense with 6.5 tackles, two for loss, while junior Landon Mold and Anderson added 4.5 and 4.0 tackles, respectively.
Mold also had two tackles for loss and Anderson had 1.5 as the Rush City finished with six tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The Tigers return home on Friday, Sept. 24, to host Hinckley-Finlayson in the battle for the “Big Cat Trophy,” with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“We want our kids to understand the importance of this game, because of the big tradition and history we have with Hinckley-Finlayson,” Lattimore said. “It’s homecoming, so there were be a lot of activities – and a lot of distractions.
“I think it will be a great challenge for our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.