The new men’s basketball coach at Concordia University, St. Paul, is a familiar face to basketball fans in North Branch.
Earlier this month Matt Fletcher was named to lead the Golden Bears after a successful stint as men’s basketball coach at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato. But Vikings sports fans likely remember Fletcher for having earned 11 varsity letters in tennis, basketball, football and baseball before graduating from North Branch in 2004.
In high school Fletcher was named to all-conference teams four times in tennis, three times in basketball and twice in football. He graduated as the Vikings’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,512 points) and helped his team win three Rum River Conference titles.
“Obviously North Branch means a lot to me,” Fletcher said. “I played football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and I played both tennis and baseball in the spring. And all the coaches there had a big impact on my life, especially when I decided to enter the coaching field. We had a ton of individual and team accomplishments there.
“I’ll always keep the Vikings in my heart.”
Fletcher was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2017 along with his basketball coach at North Branch, Bill Baumann.
“Coach Baumann has been a staple in my coaching career,” Fletcher said. “He’s someone I have turned to many times, and still have a relationship with to this day. He’s somebody I give thanks and appreciation to – he’s been a mentor of mine since my playing days in North Branch.”
After a standout college career at Southwest Minnesota State – where he holds multiple shooting records, including ranking ninth on the Mustangs’ all-time scoring list – Fletcher turned to coaching. He was the youngest head coach in the MSHSL when he led South St. Paul High School in 2009-10, and he also was the head coach at Anoka in 2012-13 before moving to the college ranks.
Fletcher served as an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan and Upper Iowa before becoming head coach at Bethany Lutheran. There he led the Vikings, who had won a combined 15 games in the two years prior to his arrival, to a 73-33 record in four seasons, including a 52-12 mark in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Under his leadership, Bethany Lutheran made the only two NCAA Division III tournament appearances in school history, and he was named UMAC coach of the year in 2018.
“That was my first head coaching experience, and I learned a ton there,” Fletcher said. “I learned how to schedule, how to plan practices, how to develop relationships with players. Coaches grow just like players do. I think I learned a lot of things that will carry over to Concordia: how to prepare, how to adapt to different situations, how to install systems.”
Fletcher said the head coaching job at Division II Concordia, which is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, is one he has eyed for a long time.
“I played in the NSIC, so I was familiar with all the schools. And this was a job I thought would be a great fit for my family and myself,” he said. “Both of our families are from this area, so it was great to bring our families closer together.
“And I think Concordia is a sleeping giant. It is a phenomenal place with great facilities; it is in a great location, and there are a lot of great people who work here. I think we have the potential to bring some great athletes here and win a lot of games. We’re really excited about that.”
Since taking the program reins at the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Fletcher was forced into an unusual introduction to his new team.
“Since we can’t do a lot on campus, we’re doing a lot of recruiting, film-watching, scheduling, and a lot of things you can do from home,” he said. “Normally I would have been able to meet the players and work out with them this spring. Instead we’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings and phone calls. I’m doing my best to connect with each of them individually, and I hope that helps us in the long run.
“It’s like friendships: When you can connect on a personal level, and show you care about them as a person, not just as an athlete, they will trust you. And from that trust, those relationships, you can accomplish more. Players who love their coaches do more on the basketball court.”
Fletcher said his new team’s style will be up-tempo at both ends of the floor.
“Defensively we will try to be as solid as we can, because the only way to win games is to get stops at a high rate,” Fletcher said. “Offensively we want to play extremely fast. We’ll be a little different from other teams in the league in that we’ll go up and down the court as much as we can, playing free and opening up the court as much as possible.”
Fletcher and his wife, Aly, have two sons: Duke, who is 3, and Booker, who is 1 1/2.
