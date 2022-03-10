The North Branch wrestling team was a small but mighty force at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday-Saturday, March 4-5.
While the Vikings had only two wrestlers in the tournament, those two wrestlers both had a huge impact. Senior Brandt Bombard finished second at 160 pounds, while fellow senior Ashton LaBelle placed fourth at 170.
That gave North Branch two place winners in the state meet for the first time since 2010.
For Bombard, the game plan for the tournament was simple: Throw away the plan and just wrestle.
“In the beginning of the season, when I would wrestle a guy at a similar skill level, I would find myself getting stuck on following my game plan,” he said. “Now I don’t game plan. I let the match come to me and do what comes naturally.”
Bombard said he made the adjustment shortly after Christmas.
“I had a little bit of an injury, and during that time I focused on my game plan,” he said. “I thought I was in a rut, so I stopped leaning on the game plan.
“Once I did that, I didn’t lose until I reached the state championship match.”
At the state meet, Bombard won three tight matches to reach the championship, winning by scores of 5-3 and 4-2 before needing the ultimate tiebreaker to claim a 3-2 victory over Travis Smith of Simley in the semifinals.
In the title match, Jude Link of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield earned a takedown on a scramble, and from there the only points scored came on escapes in a 3-1 loss that gave Bombard a 31-5 record for the season.
“That scramble just didn’t go my way,” Bombard said. “But that’s part of the sport.
“Obviously right after the championship match, losing is kind of tough to get over. But there are a lot of kids here that didn’t do as well as I did, and a lot of kids who didn’t even get here. I was happy to have the opportunity to compete, and I was happy to wrestle the way I did.”
LaBelle won a wild 14-10 decision in his first bout at state, then dropped a 1-0 decision to Caden O’Malley of Tri-City United in the quarterfinals.
“After losing in the quarterfinals, to come all the way back and wrestle for third place, I thought that was pretty good,” LaBelle said. “I felt good, and I thought I improved all through the tournament. I was pretty pleased.”
That first loss meant the senior could not win a state title, and it meant he had a tough road just to reach the medal stand.
“The tournament isn’t over after that first loss – that’s why they have consolations, right?” LaBelle said. “As long as I can come back stronger from that loss and wrestle my best, that’s all I can do. So I just pushed for a top spot.”
LaBelle won three more bouts, including back-to-back 3-2 decisions, before dropping a 3-0 decision to O’Malley in the third-place match.
“I was happy with the way my high school wrestling career ended,” said LaBelle, who finished with a 37-8 record for the season.
Bombard agreed, adding, “Our goal this year was to win state titles as seniors. We came pretty close to that.”
Cambridge-Isanti also had a wrestler on the medals podium as sophomore Leo Edblad placed third at 113 pounds in Class 3A. Edblad earned his medal the hard way, winning four straight elimination matches after losing in the tournament’s second round.
“I’m happy, but I know there’s always room for improvement,” said Edblad, who finished the season with a 48-5 record. “I just want to be better next year. I’m ready to go to work. I want to climb the ladder and get better every year.”
What made that second-round loss even more disappointing was that it came against a wrestler he had beaten the weekend before in the section finals. Parker Lyden of Forest Lake kept the state match close, then won in the ultimate tiebreaker when Edblad was unable to escape.
“It was one of those matches where Lyden wrestled smart and kept it close,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Neil Jennissen said. “The close calls went their way, and that’s the way it goes.
“But I love the way Leo handled it. You could tuck your tail between your legs and be sad, but he learned from it. And he took advantage of it and came back to earn three nice wins.
“I’m proud of him for showing that you have to bounce back from adversity, because he did.”
Edblad responded with a pin, a major decision, and a 7-1 decision before beating Easton Dircks of Brainerd in the third-place match.
Edblad’s two teammates in the state meet, junior Treytin Byers and senior Scott Simpson, were not as successful.
Byers lost his first match at 170 pounds, then lost a narrow 3-1 decision in the first round of consolation to finish with a 35-14 record on the season.
“Treytin has another year, so now he knows what the state tournament is all about,” Jennissen said. “He’s improved steadily, both this season and in his career. It was great to see him get here, and it’s a great experience.
“He put together good matches, but he was going against great kids. He started in seventh grade, so to see his progress since that point is really cool. He ‘gets’ the sport now, and he’s turning in to a bit of a gladiator. I think his future really looks good.”
Meanwhile Simpson lost his first match at 285 to fall to 37-15 on the season, then was eliminated when the wrestler who defeated him lost in the second round.
“If he had landed at a different spot on the bracket, I think he could have won a match or two,” Jennissen said of Simpson. “But he had two really strong kids in front of him; it was an unlucky draw for him.
“For him to make it down here and gain the experience I thought was awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.