The North Branch girls track team posted a solid 10th-place finish at the Class 2A True Team State meet hosted by Stillwater on Saturday, May 21.
The Vikings finished with 309.5 points in the meet, which was won by Rocori with 601 points.
Among the top individual performances by North Branch in that meet were a third by senior Lauren Hicks in the shot put with a best toss of 33-9.75, and a fourth by eighth grader Ella Dick in the pole vault after she cleared 9-0.
Fellow eighth grader Brooke Giese also cleared 9-0 but placed 14th as places were decided by the number of misses.
Seventh grader Sophia Thorsen placed sixth in the 100 with a time of 13.06, and freshman Dakota Esget finished ninth with a 13.17 clocking. Thorson also took seventh in the 200 with a time of 27.30.
In the 300 hurdles freshman Ella Kuhlman placed eighth with a time of 50.49, while sophomore Shaeyna Andreotti was next with a 50.76 clocking.
Cambridge-Isanti put together an impressive effort in a triangular meet against Brainerd and Sauk Rapids-Rice on the latter school’s home track on Thursday, May 17.
The Bluejackets swept first place in all four relays and also won five individual events. Junior Anika Larson won the 200 with a time of 26.85, while eighth grader MaKenna Sjoberg’s time of 5:28.20 won the 1,600.
Larson also won the long jump with a leap of 16-8.25, sophomore Hannah Bingham won the triple jump with a leap of 32-3, and senior Laci Leverty won the pole vault by clearing 11-2.
The Rush City girls placed third and Braham was sixth at the Great River Conference meet at East Central on May 17.
Rush City finished with 68.5 points, besting Mille Lacs in fourth by 4 points.
Leading the Tigers was sophomore Lydia Bengtson, who won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.47 while taking first in the long jump with a leap of 16-3.5. She also placed third in the 300 hurdles at 52.68.
Sophomore Mikayla Ertz took second in the pole vault by clearing 8-0, while freshman Autumn Stream finished third in both the 1,600 (5:43.82) and the 3,200 (13:04.53).
Braham finished sixth with 62 points, just 1 point behind fifth-place East Central and less than 3 behind Mille Lacs.
Leading the Bombers was junior Ella Doble, who swept the 100 and 200 with times of 13.52 and 28.02, respectively. Fellow junior Julia Kuhnke also won the 800 with a time of 2:28.78.
BASEBALL
North Branch put together a strong week that included three victories, two of which came on the road.
The Vikings opened the week with a 5-4 home win over Princeton on Tuesday, May 17, then edged Big Lake 3-2 two days later.
North Branch closed the week with a 3-1 win at Cambridge-Isanti in a contest that was played on Saturday, May 21.
That loss closed the book on a tough week for Cambridge-Isanti. The Bluejackets opened with a 6-2 loss to Blaine on Thursday, May 19, before falling at Zimmerman by an 8-3 margin on Friday, May 20.
Braham began the week with a narrow 3-2 loss to Pine City on Tuesday, May 17, but rebounded to end the week with a pair of wins.
The Bombers beat Barnum 6-4 on Thursday, May 19, then outslugged Mille Lacs 12-3 the next day.
Rush City opened the week with a 9-0 victory versus Ogilvie on Monday, May 16, before stubbing its toe twice in a pair of games at Virginia played on Friday, May 20.
The Tigers dropped a 6-3 decision to Rock Ridge, then fell to Warroad 3-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Braham clinched its second consecutive Great River Conference title by running away from the field in a meet at Izaty’s on Wednesday, May 18.
The Bombers posted a team score of 479 at that meet to beat its nearest competitor, Pine City, by 27 strokes. It marked the fourth time in five league matches that Braham beat the competition by double-figure strokes.
Individually, Madison Davis, Jenna Bryant, Jenna Burmaster and Delaney Johnson all earned berths on the all-conference team.
Cambridge-Isanti junior Emily Nystrom carded an 84 to earn medalist honors in a Mississippi 8 meet held at Bulrush Golf Club on Wednesday, May 18.
Nystrom helped the Bluejackets finish third at the event with a 397 team score, with junior Payton Danielson shooting a 97 to place second for C-I and 12th in the meet.
Two days later Nystrom again was medalist in a Mississippi 8 meet, this one held at Princeton Golf Course. She firing an 80 to beat the next-best score by a whopping seven strokes as the Bluejackets finished fourth as a team with a 392.
North Branch placed fifth in the event at Bulrush with a 420 team score, with senior Hailey Bistodeau finishing third individually with an 89.
The Vikings then earned third in the Princeton event with a 379 team score. Olivia Weyenberg placed second individually with an 87, while Bistodeau placed seventh by carding a 90.
SOFTBALL
North Branch began the week with two losses, beginning with a 5-0 setback to Chisago Lakes – which is ranked third in the state in Class 3A – on Tuesday, May 19. The next day the Vikings lost 7-2 at Cloquet.
But North Branch rebounded with an 11-1 win at Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, May 20.
That was one of two tough losses on the week for Cambridge-Isanti, which lost 11-5 at Princeton on Thursday, May 19. But the Bluejackets began the week with a 13-10 win at Big Lake on Tuesday, May 17.
Rush City continued to hold its share of first place in the Great River Conference with three league victories that preceded a tight home loss in a non-conference contest.
The Tigers began the week with an 8-2 win at Hinckley-Finlayson on Monday, May 16, before crushing East Central 17-0 two days later. Rush City continued to swing hot bats in a 13-3 win at Aitkin on Thursday, May 19, but the next day the bats went cold in a 1-0 loss to Proctor, which is ranked seventh in the state in Class 2A.
Braham also began the week with some hot bats, outslugging East Central 19-13 on Monday, May 16, before knocking off Pine City 8-3 the next day.
The Bombers began play in the Class A Section 4 tournament by crushing New Life Academy 20-1, but then was banished to the losers bracket with a 14-0 loss to Randolph in games played on Saturday, May 21.
BOYS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti closed the regular season with a 6-1 trouncing of Andover on Tuesday, May 17. The Bluejackets swept all four singles matches, with Micah Gustafson claiming a tough 7-5, 5-7, 10-4 victory at third singles, as well as winning the first two doubles matches.
The Bluejackets then opened play in the Class 2A Section 7 team tournament with a convincing 6-1 win over St. Francis on Thursday, May 19.
C-I continued play in the team tournament with a match at Forest Lake on Tuesday, May 24, that was not competed at press time.
Individually, the Bluejackets saw freshman Keagen Lowman and the doubles team of seniors Alex Magnuson and Erik Kindem both advance to the semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Lowman defeated Ewan Moe of Duluth East 6-0, 6-0, then knocked off Aaron Zoubek of Elk River 6-2, 6-2. Magnuson and Kindem beat the pair of Gangl-Thompson of Elk River in straight sets before claiming a win over the team of Anderson-Madden from Brainerd.
North Branch closed the regular season with a 7-0 loss to Mora on Monday, May 16. Wyatt Helberg played a tight match at third singles before losing 7-5, 7-6 (8), while the third doubles team of Camron Moriarty and Michael Thao also played a close match before falling 6-4, 7-5.
Two days later the Vikings saw their season come to a close with a 6-1 loss to Totino-Grace in the opening round of the Class A Section 6 tournament.
BOYS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti showed off its depth in a triangular meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, May 17, taking four firsts against Brainerd and the host school.
The Bluejackets were led by senior Samuel Mechah, who won the 400 with a time of 52.50, while eighth grader Hunter Jacobson took first in the 3,200 with a 10:53.24 clocking.
Junior Josh Foley was victorious in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.80, while junior John Ziebarth won the discus with a long toss of 131-6. C-I also won all four relays and added seven second-place finishes as well as nine thirds.
The Rush City boys placed second and Braham was seventh at the Great River Conference meet hosted by East Central on Tuesday, May 17.
Rush City finished with 132.5 points, trailing only team champion Pine City.
Leading the Tigers was junior Nolan Anderson, who swept the two hurdle events. He won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.97, then won the 300 hurdles with a 43.68 clocking. Anderson also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.
Sophomore Owen Dick took first in the pole vault by clearing 11-6, while senior Karl Meissner was second in the 400 with a 55.32 clocking. Rush City also placed second in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Braham finished seventh with 26 points, seven fewer than Hinckley-Finlayson in sixth.
Leading the Bombers was eighth grader Tyler Eklund, who won the 800 with a time of 2:12.03, while sophomore Memphys Campbell took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.32 while placing sixth in the 200 (25.59) and seventh in the 100 (12.70).
