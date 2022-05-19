The North Branch girls track team earned a berth in the Class 2A True Team state meet with a strong performance in the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Cloquet on Tuesday, May 10.
The Vikings earned their sixth berth in the State True Team meet – and the program’s first since the 2017 team completed a string of five straight state appearances – by scoring 582 points, just 7 more than the host school.
North Branch had a number of strong performances in the meet. One came in the 400, where seventh grader Sophia Thorsen won with a time of 1:01.06 while freshman Dakota Esget placed second with a 1:02.31 clocking.
Another 1-2 finish came in the 300 hurdles as freshman Ella Kuhlman won with a time of 48.82 while sophomore Shaeyna Andreotti took second with a 50.11 clocking.
North Branch also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, while Esget placed third in the 100 (13.07) and Andreotti took second in the 100 hurdles (17.36).
The Vikings also claimed important points in several field events. Freshman Asaysha Olson placed third in the high jump (5-0), second in the long jump (16-3.5) and fourth in the triple jump (32-9), while eighth grader Ella Dick took second in the pole vault (10-0) and senior Lauren Hicks placed third in the shot put (32-6.5).
The North Branch boys track team finished third in the Class 2A Section 7 meet hosted by Cloquet on Tuesday, May 10. The Vikings scored 439.5 points, trailing only Esko (568) and Cloquet (490.5) in the 11-team field.
Senior Logan Murphy placed second in the high jump by clearing 6-0 and also finished third in the 400 (53.16), while sophomore Carson Weber took third in the triple jump (38-9.5).
The Cambridge-Isanti boys track team finished third among nine teams running in the Class 3A Section 5 meet hosted by Forest Lake on Tuesday, May 10. The Bluejackets finished with 770 points, trailing only Forest Lake (1010.5) and Blaine (952.5).
Sophomore Micah Wilson won the pole vault by clearing 13-0, while his twin brother Riley placed fourth by clearing 12-0. Riley Wilson also placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.54) and took third in the long jump (20-1.25), while John Ziebarth threw the discus 133-6 to place second.
“We don’t have the depth of the bigger schools,” C-I coach Kent Viesselman said. “We had some kids do really, really well. But we’re not where we need to be.
“These kids have been working their tails off, and we had a lot of personal bests. Our hurdlers did well, five of our six throwers had personal bests, and overall we had a lot of kids step up. We did the best we could do.”
The Cambridge-Isanti girls track team placed sixth at the Class 3A Section 5 meet at Forest Lake on Tuesday, May 10. The Bluejackets finished with 642.5 points, with Forest Lake advancing to the state meet with 889.5 points.
Junior Anika Larson won the 200 with a time of 26.22 and also finished second in the 100 (12.56). Other top performances saw eighth grader Makenna Sjoberg take second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:54.06, while junior Alison Barber placed fourth in the pole vault by clearing 9-0.
“We had some mishaps and some injuries that caused some issues,” coach Michael Galligan said. “But we also had some people who came on really strong. They gave it everything they had, and we had some kids reach a new level.
“Makenna came out and went sub-5:30 in the mile, ran a faster half-mile split than most of our 800 runners, and had a PR in the 3,200. And Kendyl Izzo was the triple-distance queen, running the mile, the 800 and a leg in the 4x400 relay, and she PR’ed in the 400 and nearly PR’ed in the other two.”
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti saw its losing streak stretch to nine straight games as the Bluejackets were outscored 36-5 in four contests last week.
C-I suffered a 7-0 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 10, then was swept at Becker by scores of 12-2 and 5-1 on Thursday, May 12. The Bluejackets ended the week with a 12-2 home loss to Centennial the next day.
North Branch saw its four-game winning streak end with an 8-4 loss at Monticello on Tuesday, May 10. The Magic scored seven times in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie, and the Vikings could only manage a three-run rally in the top of the seventh.
Two days later North Branch claimed a 6-2 home win over Big Lake, but the Vikings then dropped an 11-6 decision to Grand Rapids.
Braham split a pair of games last week, opening with a 19-1 drubbing of Wrenshall on Monday, May 9. The following afternoon the Bombers fell by a 9-5 score to Hinckley-Finlayson.
Four was the magic number for Rush City last week as the Tigers scored four runs in three victories. Rush City swept a twin bill against Mille Lacs on Tuesday, May 10, winning by scores of 4-3 and 4-0. The Tigers then claimed a 4-3 victory at Crosby-Ironton on Friday, May 13.
BOYS GOLF
Logan Westman from Cambridge-Isanti earned medalist honors in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet held at Bulrush Golf Club on Tuesday, April 26.
The junior fired a 73 to earn the top spot by three strokes over a pair of Princeton players, leading the Bluejackets to a tie for second place in the team competition. Both C-I and Big Lake shot 328, trailing only the Tigers.
Sophomore Will O’Donovan carded an 82 to tie for eighth place for the Bluejackets.
North Branch finished seventh in that competition with a team score of 365. Freshman Tyler Minke shot an 84 to tie for 12th place and lead the Vikings.
GIRLS GOLF
Cambridge-Isanti junior Emily Nystrom and North Branch’s Olivia Weyenberg tied for medalist honors in the Mississippi 8 Conference meet held at Monticello Golf Club on Monday, May 9. Nystrom both shot an 88.
Close behind was North Branch freshman Ashley Bistodeau, who tied for fourth with a 92, while senior Hailey Bistodeau tied for 10th by carding a 96.
The Vikings won the meet with a team score of 376, nine shots better than Becker. Cambridge-Isanti finished seventh in the eight-team field with a 429 score.
SOFTBALL
Cambridge-Isanti lost four games to start last week, but it rebounded to pound Zimmerman 16-6 in a home contest on Friday, May 13.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 12-6 loss at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 10, then Becker swept a doubleheader from C-I two days later by scores of 16-4 and 4-0.
North Branch began last week with a 3-1 victory at Monticello on Tuesday, May 10. Sophomore Peyton Verdon hammered a two-run home run in the fourth inning and senior MaKenna Runk added a solo homer in the sixth.
The Vikings then dropped a pair of low-scoring games at Big Lake on Thursday, May 12, falling by scores of 2-1 and 1-0.
Braham struggled in three losses last week, beginning with a 13-0 loss to Carlton on Monday, May 9. The following afternoon the Bombers fell to Hinckley-Finlayson 11-3, and they closed the week with a 4-0 loss at Mayer Lutheran on Saturday, May 14.
Rush City saw its winning streak extend to nine straight games before dropping a 6-5 decision at Esko on Friday, May 13.
The Tigers began the week with a 2-0 home win over Mille Lacs on Tuesday, May 10. That win lifted them to 9-1 in the Great River Conference and a tie for first with Mille Lacs.
BOYS TENNIS
Last week started well for Cambridge-Isanti, but it ended with two close losses on the weekend.
The Bluejackets opened action with a 5-2 win over Princeton on May 10. C-I swept the first three matches in singles, with Keagen Lowman winning at first singles, Erik Kindem winning at second singles and Micah Gustafson victorious at third singles.
The first doubles team of Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla also won its match.
Two days later the Bluejackets earned a 5-2 win over Osseo, with Kindem winning at second singles and Gustafson victorious at third singles. C-I swept the doubles matches, with Magnuson and Chesla winning at first doubles, Michael Sauze and Elliot Knudsvig winning at second doubles, and Reid Stevens and Owen Zom winning at third doubles.
Cambridge-Isanti then suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to Forest Lake on its home courts on Friday, May 13. All three of the team’s victories came in singles matches, with Magnuson winning at second singles, Kindem winning without losing a game at third singles, and Gustafson claiming a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win at fourth singles.
The next morning C-I dropped a 5-2 contest against Brainerd, with Kindem winning at second singles while Magnuson teamed with Chesla to win at first doubles.
North Branch fell in a tight 4-3 match against St. Francis on Tuesday, May 10. The Vikings won three of the four singles matches, with Gabe Wurdemann claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8) win at second singles, Kelly Steele also winning a tight match by a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 score at third singles, and Drake Mellon winning at fourth singles.
