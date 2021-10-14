The North Branch football team seemingly got a wakeup call early when it fell behind 6-0 on an 80-yard run by Duluth Denfeld’s Carter Kilroy.
However, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions had the undefeated Vikings in control with a 24-6 advantage before the first quarter ended. That propelled the Vikings to a 46-20 road victory on Friday, Oct. 8, a victory that boosted their record to 4-0 in the Northeast Red and 6-0 overall.
“The first half wasn’t great,” North Branch coach Justin Voss said. “There was some poor tackling. ... We just weren’t ready to play at the start.”
That changed in a hurry when senior quarterback Andrew Thauwald got North Branch’s offensive charge going with a 5-yard touchdown run. That was followed by two TD runs of 50 and 11 yards by senior Ashton LaBelle.
North Branch outscored the hosts 20-14 thereafter. The Vikings gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Hunters, but those scoring plays, which made it 30-20 at halftime, were offset by four Viking touchdowns.
North Branch got a 20-yard scoring strike from Thauwald to junior Adam Johnstone in the second quarter and two TDs in the second half — a 6-yard run by junior Loghan Croal in the third quarter and a 1-yarder by senior Ryan Oday in the fourth.
All told, the Vikings had six touchdowns and five 2-point conversions — two each by senior Sam Sonnek and Thauwald, and one by LaBelle.
“When you put up 46 points, that’s a good thing,” Voss said. “We did some nice things, but we have to correct some things. We had some miscues, and we’re not a team that can beat you with third-and-long. At third-and-5 we’re all right. We can manage that.”
North Branch rushed for 416 yards, led by LaBelle with 25 carries for 206, senior Nathan Skiba with 10 for 94, Oday with 6 for 53 and Thauwald with 5 for 40. Thauwald passed only three times, connecting twice for 40 yards. His second completion went to Croal for 20 yards.
Defensively, of the 61 tackles by North Branch, Skiba figured in 11 with one solo and 10 assists.
“We didn’t look sharp on defense, so at halftime we challenged them. It was nice to see them respond,” Voss said.
They certainly responded, blanking the hosts in the second half.
Next on the schedule is a battle with highly respected Hermantown, which is 3-1 against league opponents and 4-2 overall, on Friday, Oct. 14.
Hermantown lost 28-21 to unbeaten Moose Lake-Willow River on opening night. The other loss was by a 14-7 score to Cloquet. The Hawks are coming off a 28-6 victory over Aitkin.
“They’re a solid team,” Voss said of Hermantown. “This should be a great game. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited and enthused.
“The theme this week is continuous improvement. We want to play some solid football, play our best at the end of the year.”
If both North Branch and Moose Lake-Willow River both win this week, both would be undefeated going into next Wednesday’s regular season-ending matchup in North Branch. But there’s no looking ahead by the Vikings.
“Our focus solidly is on Hermantown,” Voss said. “We’re not thinking about Wednesday at all.”
Rush City outscores Schroder, Mesabi East
When an opposing player runs for more than 200 yards and scores four touchdowns, it might indicate a bad night.
But not when you can counter with an offensive attack that produces eight touchdowns.
That was the case on Friday, Oct. 8, when Rush City stayed undefeated by rolling past Mesabi East 62-32.
Logan Schroeder was the Mesabi East stalwart who scored four TDs while amassing 209 yards in 19 carries. It was Schroeder who got the scoring barrage going with a 7-yard run with 6:54 left in the first period. The 2-point PAT made it 8-0.
“He’s tough to bring down,” Rush City co-coach Joe Lattimore said. “He’s a hard runner and really did a good job for them.”
Not to worry. The Tigers, now 4-0 in the Northeast Blue and 6-0 overall, came back with three straight scores — starting with a 9-yard run by senior Ty Stepp to make it 8-6 after one quarter.
The Tigers then scored 16 straight points in the second quarter on a 44-yard burst by Stepp and a 6-yarder by senior Lucas McFee. Juniors Nolan Anderson and Shaun Archambault added 2-point conversions for a 22-6 lead at halftime.
“We hadn’t trailed in any game to that point, but our response was awesome,” Lattimore said. “So we got right back in the lead.”
When Schroeder opened the third quarter with a 23-yard scoring run, it was 22-14. But the Tigers pulled away with 24 straight points to lead 46-14 entering the final quarter.
“It was time for guys to do a little gut check. We did the things we needed to do,” Lattimore said. “They’re a good team and they made us earn everything we got.”
Anderson notched the first of the three from 2 yards out, followed by two more TDs by Stepp on runs of 55 and 14 yards. Stepp also notched two PAT runs and Archambault one more.
Mesabi East, now 3-1 and 4-2, outscored Rush City 18-16 in the final quarter when Schroeder added two more touchdowns and teammate Tyler Jacobson had the game’s final TD.
That total was offset by Rush City’s McFee with a 43-yard scoring run and a 48-yarder touchdown jaunt by Archambault. Stepp added the PAT after both scores.
Although hit hard by Schroeder, the Tigers out rushed Mesabi East by a 534-256 margin. Rush City had no passing yards, going 0-for-2, and Mesabi East had only 6 yards on 1-for-8 passing.
Individually, Stepp totaled 214 yards on 19 carries, Archambault had 157 on 12 and McFee added 108 yards on 12.
“We had our three-headed monster going again,” Lattimore said.
Stepp and Archambault each had five solo tackles to spark the defense.
Next on the schedule for the Tigers is a lengthy road trip to International Falls (1-3, 1-5) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, followed by the regular season’s finale at home against Moose Lake-Willow River (3-0, 5-0) on Wednesday.
“The key for us will be to be mentally ready,” Lattimore said of Friday’s game. “They run the ball well and they like to throw it all over the field. So we’ll need a strong pass rush and we’ll need great secondary play.”
He also said there’s no concern about looking past the Broncos.
“We’ve thought about them all year,” the coach said, “but the only thing we care about this week is going 1-0.”
Braham loses to top 2A team in state
Speaking of Moose Lake-Willow River, the Rebels made an immediate and lasting impression on Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke.
“They are a legit No. 1 team in Class 2A, that’s for sure,” he said. “They’re big, physical and athletic. They have it all.”
So much so that the Bombers fell 49-0 on Friday, Oct. 8.
Moose Lake-Willow River, which was ranked fifth in Class 2A in last week’s state poll, scored 21 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second and 7 in the third.
Logan Orvedahl started the offensive explosion with TD runs of 50 and 10 yards, followed by a 28-yard pass for the third score.
The final four touchdowns came on runs of 52, 56, 85 and 29 yards — the final two by Jackson Thompson. All told ML-WR totaled 348 yards on the ground.
Senior Jonah Johnson led the Braham defense with 6.5 tackles, including six solo stops, while sophomores Gavon Schroder and Anton Johnson each had five tackles.
The Bombers managed just 24 yards of offense against the Rebels, all of them on the ground.
With homecoming scheduled Friday against East Central, the Bombers aren’t certain they will have an opponent after East Central canceled its game last week at Chisholm.
“They had to cancel their game Friday because of illness,” Kuhnke said.
Kuhnke, also the principal and athletic director at Braham, said he will stay in touch with East Central officials regarding the game.
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to play,” he said.
If they do, it will be a matchup of two teams in search of their first victory of the 2021 season. Braham is 0-4 in league play and 0-6 overall while East Central is 0-3 and 0-5.
It is scheduled to be the last homecoming game for Braham’s six seniors: Nate Fiedler, Luke Gould, John Manke, Caleb Tauer, Johnson and Austin Sterling.
“We don’t have many seniors and we have less (five) juniors,” Kuhnke said.
