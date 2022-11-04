Just 15 days removed from a tough road loss against Hermantown, North Branch football returned to the Twin Ports and pulled out an upset playoff win, defeating the Hawks 28-20 in a thriller.
North Branch played its style of ball-control football, and that was key to the win.
“Time of possession really favored us,” Vikings head coach Justin Voss said. “We were able to take advantage of a small lead coming into the second half. Controlled the clock and only gave them two possessions in the second half.”
After Hermantown jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, the Vikings responded when senior running back Loghan Croal broke off a 62-yard touchdown run to even up the score. Croal had a monster game on the ground, finishing with 149 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Senior Sam Robillard also had a big night offensively, finishing with 76 yards rushing and a pair of scores. His fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Vikings a 28-13 lead and the team was able to hold off the Hawks late comeback effort.
With the Vikings offense being on the field for the majority of the game, the defense was fresh all night long. Junior Jacob Tiegen led the way for the Vikings defense, finishing the contest with seven tackles.
With the win, the Vikings advance to the Section 7AAAA final, where they will host the Cloquet Lumberjacks, who also pulled out an upset win by traveling to Grand Rapids and stunning the top-seeded Thunderhawks 42-15.
The Vikings defeated the Lumberjacks 40-27 in the regular season finale on Oct. 19, a game that was also played at North Branch. Cloquet has been dominant in its two playoff wins and Voss knows it will be a tough challenge for the Vikings to advance to the state tournament.
“Cloquet is playing really good football right now,” he said. “Our mindset going into this one is that it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be a gritty, hard-nosed game.”
Kickoff for the section final game is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re going to have to fight for it. It’s not going to be given to us,” Voss added.
Rush City loses to Howard Lake-Waverly
The Rush City football team had its season ended by a very talented Howard Lake-Waverly team by a score of 40-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Lakers defense dominated all night and the Tigers had no answer. The Rush City rushing attack, which has carried the team all season, could not gain any traction.
The Lakers held the Tigers to just 126 yards rushing and only 143 total yards on the night.
Senior running backs Shawn Archambault and Andrew Thole were held to 38 and 34 rushing yards, respectively. The passing game was not viable for the Tigers either as senior quarterback Nolan Anderson only completed two passes for 11 yards.
“Howard Lake has an outstanding football team,” Rush City coach Mike O’Donnell said. “They were well-balanced on offense and defense, and they were deep and talented.”
Howard Lake-Waverly racked up 357 total yards offensively, including 280 yards on the ground.
The Lakers proved the win was no fluke as they traveled to top-seeded Minneapolis North and upset the Polars 21-20 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Rush City ended the season with a 7-2 record, and O’Donnell believes that despite the disappointing playoff game, the season was still a success.
“I felt we had a tremendous successful season as a team,” O’Donnell said. “Along with the seniors, our assistant coaches provided some much-needed leadership for our young squad throughout the season.”
Greyhounds nip Bluejackets
Things were looking good for the Cambridge-Isanti football team in its Section 7AAAAA quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Duluth East.
Having just pushed ahead after a Levi Maurer scamper into the end zone, the Bluejackets had taken a 26-20 lead over Duluth East in the fourth quarter.
The Greyhounds had other ideas, outscoring Cambridge-Isanti 15-0 the rest of the way, bringing the Bluejackets’ season to an end with a 35-26 defeat.
“Hand it to East, they had a good game plan for us,” Bluejackets coach Shane Weibel said.
Starting the contest, the Greyhounds clawed their way to a 7-0 first-quarter lead before Cambridge-Isanti answered. With 11:20 to go in the second quarter, Maurer opened the scoring for the Bluejackets after a 2-yard run made it 7-6. Duluth East did add a score to bring the game into half at 14-6.
Back from the break, Cambridge-Isanti came charging back. The Bluejackets started the rally with another 2-yard run by Maurer to getting the team within 2 points of the Greyhounds.
As Duluth East looked to answer, a passing attempt by the opponent found the hands of Brayden Coplan, who handled the rest as he raced to the end zone for the pick-six and first lead of the day for Cambridge-Isanti. The Bluejackets added a 2-point conversion to lead, 20-14. East responded with a TD to end the third quarter tied at 20-20.
Getting the go-ahead score by Maurer, his third of the day, Duluth East embarked on a go-ahead touchdown drive to take the lead by the slimmest of margins at 27-26 late in the fourth quarter.
Trying to match the score, an interception of Braylon Davis by the Greyhounds defense set up another touchdown for Duluth East, and with the 2-point conversion, it was an 9-point lead with 1:26 to go in the fourth. Cambridge-Isanti was not able to make the late rally to avoid the season-ending loss.
Austan Orvedahl, running back of the Greyhounds, totaled 271 yards and three scores versus the Cambridge-Isanti defense.
“He’s a great back and he made us pay a few times,” said Weibel, as Orvedahl has been offered by University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Maurer ran for the three scores on 18 carries and 80 yards in the defeat while Davis completed four passes for 45 yards and an interception. The defense was led by Coplan and Jameson Harcey as the pair combined for 15 tackles, 7.5 each.
The loss ended the season at 2-7 for Cambridge-Isanti.
Weibel praised the team for competing hard until the end.
“Give the kids credit, they came every week, worked hard, listen to coaches and gave it their best shot,” he said. “We’ll have another year of experience for about 80 percent of starters, who were sophomores and juniors.”
Braham wins playoff opener, loses in semis
The Braham football team entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Section 7A playoff bracket.
The Bombers opened the playoffs in dominant fashion by defeating the seventh seed Ely Timberwolves 43-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The outstanding tandem of juniors Jake Tepley and Carsyn Londgren once again carried the load for the Bombers. Tepley finished the contest with 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while passing for another 76 yards and a score.
Londgren finished the night with 105 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. The Bombers finished with 357 total yards while the Timberwolves were only able to gain 152 total yards.
The Braham defense pitched its second shutout of the season.
With the win over Ely, Braham advanced to the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, where it played host to the Barnum Bombers. It was a rematch from the shootout the two teams had on Sept. 16 when Braham was able to edge Barnum 60-44.
It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half, with six lead changes occurring before the halftime break. Braham went into the break trailing 22-18.
Coming out of the half, Barnum was able to control the ball for the majority of the second half as its double-wing offense, which is predicated on misdirection, gave Braham fits all afternoon.
Braham appeared to gain momentum toward the end of the third quarter, when the team was able to recover a Barnum fumble, which ended a long drive.
Barnum regained momentum several plays later when it blocked a Braham punt and took over deep in Braham territory.
Barnum converted that short field into a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and never looked back.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way today,” Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke said. “Credit to Barnum, they played a great game. Our kids fought hard too, but they made a play or two more than we did, and that’s what it came down to today.”
Barnum advances to the section championship where they will match up with Deer River in a game that will be played at Proctor.
With the loss, Braham finishes the season with a record of 8-2.
“Hats off to the seniors for their leadership this year. We’re going to let this one hurt today and we’re going to let this one hurt until August starts up next year so we can use it to fuel the fire for next year,” Kuhnke said.
The outlook for next season is promising with both Tepley and Londgren expected to be back for their senior seasons. With a slew of other young players returning as well, expectations will be high heading into 2023.
“It’s tough to not come back to practice tomorrow or on Monday,” Kuhnke said. “That’s the hard part, but that’s football. That’s playoffs. It’s tough.”
