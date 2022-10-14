After suffering a tough loss on the road at Grand Rapids, the North Branch football team got back in the win column on Friday, Oct. 7, when the Vikings defeated Duluth Denfeld 40-8 in dominant fashion.
Senior quarterback Preston Peterson led the way offensively for the Vikings, rushing 104 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.
While Peterson had his way rushing the ball, he did throw two first-half interceptions that kept Denfeld within striking distance.
The Vikings were able to protect the ball in the second half, which allowed them to pull away from the Hunters in the third quarter.
“It comes down to making sure we do the right thing with the football,” North Branch head coach Justin Voss said. “It’s always good to see if we can actually make that switch (adjustments), and we did, so kudos to our guys for doing that.”
On a cold fall evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s, the Vikings rushing attack was potent throughout the game.
Peterson spearheaded the attack, but senior Loghan Croal also rushed for 65 yards and a pair of scores. Senior Sam Robillard added 54 yards on the ground and led the Vikings defensively, recording nine tackles on the night.
The only effective offensive Denfeld could find was via star running back Dashaun Moore, who broke off a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to close the cap to 24-8.
Following Moore’s touchdown, the Vikings answered immediately when senior Vinny Boeck returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a Vikings touchdown.
That score stymied any momentum the Hunters had gained and put the Vikings firmly in the driver’s seat to close out the victory.
“We lost a really tough one to Grand Rapids (last week) and the message was now we have a motivator,” Voss said. “I loved how our guys responded, led by our seniors. They stepped up and we had a great week of practice.”
The Vikings’ impressive performance against Denfeld has the team feeling positive as it prepares to travel to Hermantown on Friday, Oct. 14, in what will be the penultimate game of the regular season.
The Hawks enter the game riding high as they have won three games in row, including a decisive 55-6 win over Proctor on Oct 7.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Centricity Stadium in Hermantown.
Bluejackets hold on for homecoming victory
The homecoming game came down to the wire for the Cambridge-Isanti football team.
Chisago Lakes had worked the ball deep into Bluejackets territory, threatening to pull ahead during the Oct. 7 battle at Larson Stadium.
Leading 13-7 and forcing a fourth and four from the Cambridge-Isanti 9-yard line, a touchdown and successful point-after attempt would have given the Wildcats the lead with under two minutes to go in the game.
Watching the fourth down passing attempt fall incomplete, the Bluejackets still couldn’t relax. Pinned deep on their own side of the field, the contest still could get away from Cambridge-Isanti.
But, like the defense, the offense stepped up.
On a third and three, running back Levi Maurer’s run gave the Bluejackets the first down with 1:36 to go, sealing the 6-point victory on homecoming night for the home team.
“I finally relaxed after we got that first down,” Bluejackets coach Shane Weibel said. “They got us the first and that was it while the defense stepped up. They bent but didn’t break and Chisago Lakes ran out of downs.
“It was good to see the kids respond that way.”
After a quiet first quarter, where the Wildcats and Bluejackets traded possessions, Cambridge-Isanti threw the first punch in the second.
On the legs of Maurer, a 6-yard run had the Bluejacket in the end zone to take a 7-0 lead with 7:06 to go in the opening half. Maurer churned out 43 yards on the 59-yard scoring drive for Cambridge-Isanti.
Over the next six minutes of game time, the Wildcats worked to answer the score. Using 14 plays to march deep into the red zone, the 15th play resulted in the game-tying score with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Running low on time to try to answer, the Bluejackets geared up to try to retort.
“Coach (Joseph) Lakeberg saw something he liked. In true Rush City Razor fashion, he (Braylon Davis) let her fly and we came down with a great play,” said Weibel, referring to Lakeberg’s Rush City ties.
The great play resulted in an 83-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Brayden Coplan to make it 13-7 in the waning seconds of the first half. Chisago Lakes kneeled the ball to enter intermission.
Back after the break, both teams embarked on long drives that fell short of points. Cambridge-Isanti failed to convert on a fourth and 13 from the Chisago Lakes’ 26, while a Wildcats drive ended after a Coplan interception to halt the drive just outside the red zone.
The two possession spanned nearly the entire third quarter, as Coplan’s interception came with 16 ticks remaining in the frame.
The fourth quarter followed the same trend of points coming at a premium, as both defenses were stifling.
Receiving another chance to attempt a game-tying drive with 6:47 left in the game, Chisago Lakes was finally able to move the chains. Making their way to the Cambridge-Isanti side of field, a couple of positive gains set up the Wildcats’ chance to possibly take the lead.
After picking up a first down at the Bluejackets’ 15-yard line, three runs set up the fourth and four with the game on the line, before Cambridge-Isanti stopped Chisago Lakes in its tracks.
“The defense has a lot of confidence. They go out there and know they are going to get stops. Coach (Michael) Munson has them playing very well,” Weibel said.
Getting a first down on the ensuing drive, the Bluejackets entered in victory formation to seal the win.
Maurer and the rushing attack loomed large in the win for Cambridge-Isanti as Maurer had 122 yards of the 248 totals yards on the ground. Davis also completed three passes for 96 yards and a score through the air to help complement the ground game.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 2-4 on the season with the win, dropping Chisago Lakes to 1-5 as the Bluejackets won the second matchup of the Dala Game, a contest celebrating the Scandinavian heritage of the two schools.
The win brought home the Dala Game Trophy to Cambridge-Isanti.
“It was fun for the kids to hold it high and take pictures with it. It’s a fun tradition and I hope it keeps going,” Weibel said.
Up next for Cambridge-Isanti is a visit by the Coon Rapids Cardinals.
“They are going to be well-coached and throw a lot of different looks offensively at you,” said Weibel.
The Cardinals, who also sit at 2-4, will make the Bluejackets defend the pass while forcing the team to adjust to their defensive tendencies, said Weibel.
“They are going to make us adjust to them. We’ll have our work cut out for us this week,” he said.
Coon Rapids and Cambridge-Isanti will battle on Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m. at Larson Stadium.
Braham loses at Willow River
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Braham football team saw its three-game winning streak snapped, suffering a 48-12 loss to Moose Lake/Willow River.
The Rebels dominated on the ground all night, rushing for 455 yards as a team, while Braham was only able to gain 104 total rushing yards.
Bombers junior quarterback Jake Tepley was held in check by the Rebels defense, rushing for -3 yards on 10 carries.
Tepley did have some success throwing the ball, passing for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard scoring strike to senior Lyle Nelson in the third quarter.
The Bombers could not overcome a slow start, falling behind 20-0 in the first quarter.
Braham had a better showing in the second half, but could never find an answer for the Rebels’ rushing attack. Sophomore Lukas Schuh led the Braham defense with 12 tackles on the night.
The Bombers will look to get back on track on Friday, Oct. 14, when they travel to East Central to take on the Eagles.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from East Central High School in Sandstone.
Rush City beats Mesabi East
The Rush City Tigers traveled north to the Iron Range to take on Mesabi East on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Tigers were able to escape with a 22-21 win to protect their undefeated record and move to 6-0 with just two games remaining in the regular season.
Mesabi East entered the game with just one win on the season, which came against International Falls on Sept. 16.
After surviving the scare to the Giants, the Tigers will return home on Friday, Oct. 14, to take on International Falls and attempt to stay perfect on the season.
The game will be played earlier than normal, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. from Andy Saloka Field.
