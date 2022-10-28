After suffering a tough loss at Hermantown on Friday, Oct. 14, the North Branch football team got back into the win column by going on the road and defeating the Cloquet Lumberjacks 40-27 on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Senior Loghan Croal led the way for the Vikings by rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Croal had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and also broke off a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
The Vikings have relied on their strong run game all season, but the passing game has also made strides in recent weeks.
Senior quarterback Preston Peterson had one of his better games of the season passing against the Lumberjacks, completing all three of his pass attempts on the night. Peterson finished with 80 yards passing, collecting half of those yards on a 40-yard touchdown strike to senior tight end Adam Johnstone just before halftime.
A more balanced attack should bode well for the Vikings as they move into postseason play.
North Branch opens the Section 7AAAA playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29, when it travels to Hermantown. The Vikings will hope to avenge the loss they suffered to the Hawks just 15 days earlier.
Rush City drops close game
It took until the season finale, but the Rush City football team suffered its first loss of the season 7-0 in a defensive struggle at Moose Lake-Willow River on Wednesday, Oct 19.
The Tigers’ potent offensive attack was stymied by an outstanding defensive performance from the Rebels.
“We did not play well offensively due to the aggressiveness of the Moose Lake-Willow River defense,” Rush City coach Mike O’Donnell said.
The Tigers were held to a season-low 39 yards rushing. Senior Shawn Archambault led the team with 29 of those yards, but the Rebels defense committed to their game plan of taking away the Tigers’ rushing game.
On the flip side, the Rebels were able to gash the Tigers for 262 rushing yards. Despite the statistical disparities, the Tigers were in the ball game all the way through and the defense did a solid job of holding the Rebels out of the end zone all night.
While the first loss of the season for the Tigers leaves a sting, the team must make adjustments quickly as the playoff matchups are now set.
“Heading into the playoffs, we will have to be sharper with our offensive and defensive execution,” O’Donnell said.
Rush City opened Section 4AA action by traveling to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Tuesday, Oct 25.
Editor's note: The Tigers lost at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42-2. There will be more information on this contest in next week's County News Review.
Bluejackets fall to Huskies in regular season finale
Into the last contest of the regular season, the Cambridge-Isanti football team was tasked with a tough opponent to wrap up the slate, taking on Andover on Wednesday, Oct. 19, on the road.
The Huskies lived up to their billing, scoring the first 56 points of the contest and romping to a 70-14 win over the Bluejackets.
Andover quickly jumped all over Cambridge-Isanti with 21 points in the first quarter, matching it with another 21 points in the second frame to control the game at 42-0 into halftime.
The Huskies scored on six of eight possessions in the opening 12 minutes of action.
On the flip side, the Bluejackets tossed two interceptions, punted three times and turned the ball over on downs twice to make up their seven first-half possessions.
Andover scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to lead 56-0 before the Bluejackets broke the shutout as quarterback Braylon Davis found Sam Gusk for a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 56-7.
The Huskies added two more scores to send the teams to the fourth with Andover leading by 63 points.
A late rushing score by Levi Maurer from 2 yards out brought the game to its final tally.
Davis finished his day completing eight passes for 179 yards and a TD strike. Maurer led the ground attack for Cambridge-Isanti via his 81 yards on 15 carries along with the rushing score.
Gusk paced the receivers with four catches for 61 yards while Elias Dee hauled in two for 87.
Brayden Coplan had seven tackles to lead the defensive unit’s effort.
Cambridge-Isanti finished the season at 2-6, contrasting Andover’s 6-2 record.
Now heading into the Section 7AAAAA playoffs, the Bluejackets were awarded the fifth seed and faced fourth-seeded Duluth East on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Editor's note: The Bluejackets lost at Duluth East, 35-26. There will be more information on this contest in next week's County News Review.
Braham closes with rout of Mille Lacs
The Braham football team closed out its regular season with a dominant home victory over Mille Lacs.
The Bombers defeated the Raiders 72-12 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Junior Logan Leniz got the scoring started early for Braham, returning an interception 55 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Bombers would never look back from that point.
Mille Lacs had no answer for Braham junior running back Carsyn Londgren, who ran wild all night. Londgren finished with an eye-popping 268 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 13 carries.
Junior quarterback Jake Tepley also continued his strong statistical season, rushing for two TDs and passing for another.
The Bombers will rely heavily on the duo of Tepley and Londgren as the team transitions into postseason play.
Braham has earned a No. 2 seed in the Section 7A tournament and hosted seventh-seed Ely in the first round in a game played Tuesday, Oct. 25. That contest was not completed at press time.
If the Bombers win that game, they would host the winner of the game between Barnum and East Central on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 2 p.m.
Editor's note: The Bombers defeated Ely 43-0 and will host Barnum on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. There will be more information on these contests in next week's County News Review.
