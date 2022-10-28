After suffering a tough loss at Hermantown on Friday, Oct. 14, the North Branch football team got back into the win column by going on the road and defeating the Cloquet Lumberjacks 40-27 on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Senior Loghan Croal led the way for the Vikings by rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Croal had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and also broke off a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

