The North Branch football team opened its season with a 32-6 home victory over Pine City on Friday, Sept. 3.
Senior Ashton LaBelle was the standout for the Vikings, scoring three touchdowns and adding three 2-point conversions in the win.
LaBelle got the scoring started with a 22-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion to give North Branch an 8-0 lead after one quarter.
LaBelle scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter, and senior quarterback Andrew Thauwald kept the ball to score the conversion as the Vikings led 16-0 at the half.
North Branch added to its lead when senior Ryan O’Day found the end zone from 22 yards out, and Thauwald threw a 2-point conversion pass to LaBelle early in the third quarter.
Then after Pine City scored its lone touchdown, LaBelle capped the scoring with an 8-yard TD scamper and 2-point conversion run late in the third period.
North Branch returns to action with a home contest against Duluth East on Friday, Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
