Members of the North Branch boys and girls track teams ran at the MSU Varsity Showcase hosted by Minnesota-State Mankato on Saturday, April 2.
The Vikings sent 12 girls and eight boys to the meet, and there were several standout performances.
On the girls side, North Branch did well in several field events. In the pole vault, eighth grader Ella Dick cleared 10-0 to finish sixth, while fellow eighth grader Brooke Giese cleared 9-0 to place 12th; both were personal bests.
In the high jump, freshman Avery Smith cleared 4-8 to place sixth while freshman Asaysha Olson placed 10th by clearing 4-8. In the long jump sophomore Madison Whitman leaped 13-9 to place 12th, while Olson placed 12th in the triple jump with a best of 31-1.
On the track, freshman Kuhlman placed 11th in the 400 with a time of 1:05.46.
Also the 4x200 relay team of Ella Dick, Whitman, freshman Sophia Benedict and freshman Dakota Esget placed 11th with a time of 1:55.09, as did the 4x400 relay of Derrick Dick, Benedict, Esget and Kuhlman with a 4:27.99 clocking.
On the boys side, senior Jackson Marcussen used a PR of 43-3.5 in the shot put to place 12th, and the 4x400 relay of senior Zach Johnson, junior Carson Klein, sophomore Carson Weber and sophomore Austin Anderson placed ninth with a time of 3:56.86, while the 4x200 relay of Johnson, Klein, Weber and Zach Anderson took 13th with a 1:41.04 clocking.
“It was nice to be back at the Mankato Showcase after a two-year absence because of COVID-19,” North Branch girls coach Norm Nagel said. “This was our third indoor meet of the season, and we can start to see some improvements, especially in the field events. So far this season the weather has not been very nice to us and very hard to get on the track.
“It was nice to see our kids compete against some of the best competition in the tri-state area.”
