Trevor Johnson felt he had realistic expectations for his senior season on the North Branch boys basketball team.
“We had a lot of returning players from last year’s team, even though last year didn’t go as planned,” Johnson said. “With a new coach, we knew if we worked hard every day we had a chance to be good.”
But how good? Senior Logan Murphy knew about the team’s recent history — the program had not had a winning season in roughly 20 years — so his expectations were realistic as well.
“I saw us going .500 and having a more competitive season than we have had in the past,” Murphy said. “We set a small goal and tried to work up.”
Well, it’s time for the Vikings to set new goals.
North Branch entered play this week with a 12-3 record, the most wins for the program in almost two decades. The team also is pushing for its first winning season since 2003-04, and it is not unrealistic to consider the state-ranked Vikings a candidate for the program’s first state tournament berth since 2001.
One reason for the turnaround has been new coach Todd Dufault, who helped rebuild the Waseca program into a perennial state power. But Dufault said the credit for this fine season belongs to the players and the community.
“My wife teaches in the district, so I knew there were good people here,” Dufault said. “But I also had become friends with the previous coach, Alex Kuhlman, ... and I saw potential in the kids and the program.
“The kids played hard, even when things weren’t going their way. I asked Alex for permission to apply for the job, and when I was fortunate enough to receive it, one of the first things I told the team was: ‘I chose you guys, and I know you didn’t choose me. But I chose you because I believe in you, and I believe there’s more in you than you realize, and it’s my job to bring out the best in you.’”
COMING TOGETHER
One of the biggest steps in the metamorphosis of the North Branch boys basketball program was a commitment to defense.
Even Dufault has been amazed by the way his new team has embraced a defense-first philosophy.
“Did I believe in this team? Absolutely. But did I think this team would be as good defensively as it has been? No, I’d be lying if I said I did,” Dufault admitted. “But it’s a testament to guys buying in, being coachable and giving good effort.
“These kids were willing to take ownership of our defensive principals, and they deserve credit for that.”
Johnson, one of team’s captains, said it was not hard to convince his teammates to focus on defense.
“The biggest thing is us buying in to defense – it has been a lot better this year,” he said. “We had to play defense harder; we had to take pride in our defense.”
Adam Rehm, another senior captain, said the focus on defense had nothing to do with the team’s physical abilities or talents.
“Our mental approach is different this year,” Rehm said. “An emphasis on defensive intensity is a key point Coach has impressed on us.”
Murphy, also a senior captain, takes that intensity personally. The team charts the number of offensive charges taken, and the 6-foot-1 guard had drawn a remarkable 65 charges in the team’s first 13 games.
“I want my teammates to know that I have their backs,” Murphy said. “I want to be there and take that change if there’s a time when someone gets past them.”
And holding that intensity together, Dufault said, is the team’s willingness to work through adversity.
“Even when things don’t go well, they don’t give up,” Dufault said. “That’s a testament to who they are and the way they have been raised.”
STAYING TOGETHER
North Branch hit the ground running this season, opening with a victory over a Rockford team that is ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A.
And the Vikings just kept rolling, winning nine in a row following an early season loss to Two Rivers. As a result, North Branch was ranked seventh in the state in Class 3A entering two difficult contests against Princeton and Simley a week ago.
“In our first few games, we clicked – we executed better, and we came together,” Murphy said. “Our defense has definitely improved this year, and the chemistry of our offense is better.
“Our unity is better – we’re all on the same page, and we’re working as one single unit.”
Princeton entered its Friday, Jan. 14, contest against the Vikings ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A and handed North Branch an 83-72 setback. Four days later Simley, which was No. 8 in Class 3A, came to North Branch and hung a 63-53 loss on the Vikings.
Dufault saw a silver lining amongst those dark clouds.
“We competed very well against state-ranked teams,” he said. “Against Princeton we had a 3-point lead with six minutes to go in the game, and against Simley we were only down 4 with 1:50 to go. … We will learn from those losses, and we’ll use it to get better.”
The lesson was clear to the team’s captains.
“When you play ranked teams, your margin of error goes down,” Rehm said. “You can’t make as many mistakes as we did against those two teams. Those games helped us see where we are at and what we need to improve as the season goes along.”
MOVING FORWARD
While the North Branch defense may be a key to the team’s success, the versatility of the offense also has played a role. While Johnson leads the team in scoring with his average of 20.8 points per game, Rehm is not far behind at 13.6 points per contest.
And there also have been contributions from a number of others, including senior Travis Schoeberl (8.4 ppg), junior Carson Klein (8.4 ppg), senior Andrew Thauwald (8.3 ppg) and Murphy (7.1 ppg).
But Dufault measures the contributions of his team by more than statistics.
“Our 10th guy is a senior by the name of Infinite Yang, and he is one of our hardest workers, and he earned the opportunity to be on the varsity,” Dufault said. “He is a team leader on the bench, and he’s a leader in practice. He earned a spot on this varsity team.”
That attitude has proved to be infectious.
“When you start winning, you start to realize that you can be a good team,” Rehm said. “The wins are just a number, though; the key is to improve throughout the season. What matters is how we are playing as we get ready for sections.”
And that attitude has led to some new goals for the Vikings.
“Honestly, we want to keep soaring,” Murphy said. “Can we get to 20 wins? I’d like to try – and then keep going.”
While Dufault is pleased by his team’s confidence and attitude, he also preaches caution about looking too far ahead.
“We still have to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I think our guys embrace every opportunity they get to come into the gym and get better, in part because they realize you never know when that could be taken away from you.”
For now, Dufault said his goal is for his team to just keep having fun in a season that has defied expectations.
“Bringing a smile to people’s faces and seeing these kids taste a little success has been fun,” he said. “We still have a long ways to go, and by no means are we saying that we have arrived. It has been enjoyable to come to practice see the smiles on kids’ faces. And to see the smile on parents’ faces, because they are so proud of their sons, has been a joy.”
