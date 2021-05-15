For two innings on Thursday, May 6, the North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti baseball teams were locked in a tight struggle at C-I’s Larson Field.
But in the top of the third, the Vikings reverted to the form they have featured most of the season, and then so did the Bluejackets.
That was good news for North Branch and bad for Cambridge-Isanti, because it meant the Vikings would claim a 7-1 victory.
The visiting Vikings scored seven times in the top of the third inning, collecting a two-run homer by freshman Andrew Orf and a triple by junior Nathan Skiba in a merry-go-round of batters Cambridge-Isanti could not stop.
“Their pitcher had us off-balance at the start, but then our guys started getting on base,” North Branch coach Steve Christensen said. “Andrew Orf hit a two-run homer that gave us the lead, and we just kept moving after that.
“It was good to see some of those hits were two-strike hits, because it showed guys were being aggressive and protecting the plate.”
Meanwhile Cambridge-Isanti found it could not muster any offense off Skiba, the starting pitcher for the Vikings, or junior reliever Isaiah Scarborough.
“That big rally took the wind out of our sails, and we couldn’t rebound from it,” C-I coach Mike Bergloff said. “In the half inning after [we gave up the runs], they got us out 1-2-3. We got some baserunners after that, but we couldn’t mount any scoring opportunities.”
Those offensive struggles have been a season-long problem for the Bluejackets, who lost four of their first five games and did not score more than three runs in those five contests.
But on Tuesday, May 4, Cambridge-Isanti erupted for 19 runs in a doubleheader at Princeton.
“We thought we had turned the corner at Princeton because we had 14 hits in one game and eight in the other,” Bergloff said. “We thought we had made some strides in the right direction when we had a few hits in the early innings against North Branch. But in the last three or four innings? Nothing.”
Cambridge-Isanti followed the loss to North Branch with an 8-1 setback at Chisago Lakes the next day, and Bergloff said his focus would be as much on attitude, both on the field and on the bench, as it would be on baseball skills.
“If you’re not playing, it can be tough, but you need to be supportive, whether it’s cheering for teammates or even something as simple as chasing a foul ball,” he said. “And when you’re on the field and you look to the bench and that [bad attitude] is what you see, it can become toxic.”
Meanwhile North Branch, which split a doubleheader with Becker two days before the game against Cambridge-Isanti, continued its reliance on strong pitching and defense along with big rallies on offense in a 7-6 victory at Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 8.
The Vikings scored seven times in the fifth against Grand Rapids to make a winner out of senior starter Jordan Axberg, who allowed just three earned runs in 6.2 innings.
“We’ve got some good arms,” Christensen said. “Bryce Skiba pitched for us against Cambridge-Isanti, and he was on a pretty specific pitch count. But he got us through four and did great. Then Isaiah came on in relief and threw strikes.”
The 3-1 week improved North Branch’s season record to 8-3 overall, and the Vikings enter this week in fourth place in the Mississippi 8 with a 4-3 mark, just one win behind Princeton and Monticello, who are tied for second.
“The season has been fun so far,” Christensen said. “I say ‘so far’ not because I think it’s going to end, but because we have so much more to accomplish. We’ve seen what we can do on offense and defense and on the mound.”
