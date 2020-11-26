The North Branch football team was granted one last chance to play football this season – and they made the most of it.
The Vikings were cleared to play in the Class 4A Section 7 semifinals, and they were able to avenge a season-opening loss by beating Cloquet 40-36 in a contest played at Proctor on Thursday, Nov. 19.
North Branch, which was unable to play games against Duluth East and Duluth Denfield because of quarantine, did not pack its bags and shut down the season. What’s more, they were able to knock off the Lumberjacks despite limited practice time prior to the contest.
“We actually had just two days of in-person practice before the game,” North Branch coach Justin Voss said. “We basically had virtual practices for the time leading up to that point.
“The idea behind the virtual practices was to keep our guys engaged with the season. Our message to the players was that we would be fortunate to be able to come back and play. We needed to stay focused, stay motivated.”
Voss said it helped that North Branch had opened the season against the Lumberjacks, losing that contest by a 24-12 score.
“We could see things we could improve on and adjust to from that first game,” he explained. “We felt, as coaches, that we didn’t do a very good job of preparing our guys for that first game, and we had a chance to grow. So we focused on what we needed to do differently, and do better, than we had done in that first game.
“Offensively we made some small adjustments on how we were blocking Cloquet’s different fronts. Those small adjustments had some huge payoffs in this game. I was really happy with the ways the offense took advantage of those adjustments.”
The North Branch offense rolled to 341 yards of total offense, with all of those yards coming on the ground. But Cloquet’s numbers in virtually every category were very similar, including total offense (the Lumberjacks had 399 yards) and turnovers (North Branch had two, Cloquet had none) and time of possession (the Lumberjacks had the ball for a little less than two minutes more than the Vikings).
So what proved to be the difference?
“We really stressed the idea of capitalizing on our 2-point conversions,” Voss said. “In the first game, they scored three times and we scored twice, but the margin was wider than that because they made all their 2-point conversions and we made none of ours.
“So we focused on scoring on ours and stopping theirs. And the difference in the game was that we converted all five of our 2-pointers, and we stopped two of theirs.”
It helped that North Branch held the upper hand through much of the game. A 10-yard touchdown run by Andrew Thauwald opened the scoring, and a 6-yard TD run by Ashton Labelle late in the period gave the Vikings a 16-8 lead. Carol Logham scored from 4 yards out midway through the second quarter and North Branch carried a 24-16 lead into halftime.
Cloquet tied the game at the 6:13 mark of the third quarter, but Labelle scored on a 41-yard run 63 seconds later to give the Vikings the lead for good.
The Lumberjacks scored late in the third quarter, but the North Branch defense stopped a 2-point conversion pass that would have tied the game.
Thauwald added an 18-yard touchdown run early in the final quarter, and when Cloquet scored with 7:46 left the Vikings again stopped a 2-point conversion play, then held on for the win.
Labelle ran for 178 yards on just 16 carries to lead the offense, while Thauwald and Loghan added 74 and 69 yards, respectively.
“Ashton Labelle was really an offensive workhorse for us,” Voss said. “He broke some tackles on his big runs, and when Cloquet started to key on him, that gave other players some opportunities.
“And our offensive line really has shown a lot of growth from our first game to now. They opened up some great holes.”
Gavyn Jensen-Schneider led the North Branch defense with 10 tackles, while Caleb Norwig finished with 8.5 stops and Sam Sonnek added six. Sam Robillard added a pair of tackles for loss among his 4.5 total tackles.
But Voss thought his team’s season was about more than numbers, or even the team’s 3-2 record.
“When you play football in a pandemic, things happen,” he said. “When we went into quarantine, our players said, ‘This stinks, but we get why it’s happening – and we’ll get through it.’
“The fear I had was whether we would get one more game in, because that would give us a chance to play together one last time. These guys work so hard, and put so much effort into everything they do, that I wanted them to have one last moment.
“And we got it.”
