The North Branch Nighthawks swept three games to win the Tigertown Classic hosted by Belle Plaine the weekend of June 10-12.
The Nighthawks won three games in the three-day tournament, which brought a smile to the face of manager Jim Skroch.
“It sure was a fun weekend,” he said. “It was fun to play some teams outside our area. And it was fun to play against a Class A team in the Minneapolis Mudcats. And of course, it was fun to win.”
The Nighthawks opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Le Sueur on Saturday, June 11 in which starting pitcher Jimmy Skroch came within one out of throwing a no-hitter while notching 14 strikeouts.
“Jimmy had a good game – he was hitting his spots and staying on the corners,” said Jim Skroch, his father.
Clint Mattson led the offense with two singles and two runs scored.
That advanced North Branch into a semifinal contest against Breckenridge the next morning, and the Nighthawks claimed a 5-2 victory thanks to Jordan Axberg, who fanned nine in five innings on the mound, with Matt Robinson pitching the final two frames.
Nick Solberg had three hits, including a bases-loaded three-run double, on the way to four RBIs.
North Branch faced the Minneapolis Mudcats in the tournament’s title game and built a 5-1 lead going into the final inning thanks to Charlie Linder, who allowed just three hits and one run in the first six frames.
But in that final inning the Mudcats managed to cut the lead to a single run and had the tying run on second and the potential winning run on first. Axberg came on in relief and got the final two outs to preserve the 5-4 win and clinch the title.
“The core group on this team has been together six years, and it has been fun to see their growth,” Jim Skroch said. “That group now expects to win rather than hopes to win. They are more mature, and you can see their mentality has changed.
“That was especially true in that last inning. Even though things were getting hairy, our guys were confident they could complete the win. And they did.”
The Isanti Redbirds also had a successful week, throwing two no-hitters on the way to three victories.
The Redbirds opened with a narrow 1-0 win at Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, June 8. Logan Kalis allowed just six hits while striking out five in six shutout innings, and Chase Carstensen allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning four in the final three innings to claim the save.
Kalis also doubled and scored the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Smith in the fourth.
Two nights later Phil Bray threw an eight-inning no-hitter in the Redbirds’ 10-0 victory over the Rum River Bandits in the Bandit’s only game last week. Bray struck out 16 and allowed just two walks and one hit batter in his masterpiece.
Meanwhile Isanti banged out 12 hits, including a home run by Brent Tholen, a three-hit performance by Joe Tuholsky and a double among two hits by Dan Hamann.
Tholen then matched Bray’s effort by throwing a seven-inning no-hitter in the Redbirds’ 10-0 victory over the Braham Snappers on Sunday, June 12.
Tholen collected 13 whiffs and surrendered just one walk in the win.
Offensively Isanti saw nine batters collect at least one hit, with Tholen and Bud Heifort each doubling while Blaze Hogie, Drew Talberg and Heifort each had two RBIs.
Earlier in the week the Snappers had dropped a 15-0 decision to Princeton on Friday, June 10. Jeremiah Friday singled for the lone Braham hit in that contest.
This week will be a busy one for all four teams.
The Bandits got things rolling with a road contest at East Bethel on Monday, June 13 that was not completed at press time. Two days later the Redbirds hosted Ramsey in another contest that was not completed at press time.
Isanti will host Osceola on Friday, June 17 with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday all four teams will see action. North Branch will host Chisago Lakes in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., while at that same time Rum River will play at Braham. Isanti will play at Nowthen in a 2 p.m. contest.
Braham will again be home the next day as the Snappers host Hinckley in a 1 p.m. game.
Isanti will play at Princeton on Monday, June 20 starting at 7:30 p.m., and North Branch then will face Mora in a contest to be played at Quamba on Tuesday, June 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. Isanti then return home to host East Bethel on Wednesday, June 22 starting at 7:30 p.m.
