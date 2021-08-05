For the North Branch Nighthawks, the Eastern Minny League playoffs were a one-game walk in the park.
But the Rum River Bandits and Braham Snappers found the playoffs to be two games of torture that brought an end to their seasons.
The North Branch Nighthawks advanced to the Class C Region 1 tournament by winning its only EML Central Division playoff game. And the Nighthawks advanced with ease, routing Chisago Lakes 14-4 on Saturday, July 31, in a game that lasted just seven innings.
The start of the contest was a bit nerve-wracking, as North Branch starter Jimmy Skroch walked the first batter he faced, then threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt. As the baserunner raced to third, another wild throw allowed him to score.
But Skroch shut out the Bulldogs over the next five innings while the Nighthawks broke the game open with an avalanche of runs. The biggest blow was a two-run homer by Noah Wolfe in the fourth inning.
The Rum River Bandits were not as fortunate, suffering a pair of losses to Chisago Lakes that brought the Bandits’ season to a close. Rum River dropped a 10-5 decision to the Bulldogs in the first game on Saturday, July 31, then fell by a 4-3 score in the nightcap.
The Bandits were felled in the first game by struggles on the mound and in the field, and the bats fell silent in the second contest. But Rum River also was unable to overcome injuries and a short roster that forced a number of players to play unusual positions and demanded that pitchers with limited at-bats during the regular season take swings in the playoffs.
“When you start moving guys around, it becomes a domino effect on your defense,” manager Tom Koplitz said. “Guys become uncomfortable, and it wears on your defense.
“This has been one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve had in all my years of Town Ball, and it has to do with commitment. I know that there is more stuff going on and family commitments, and I understand that. But we have some veteran players who really leave their hearts on the field, and I hope our younger guys can see that. That type of commitment is what it takes. We don’t have team meetings or practices, but we really need guys to commit to games. When guys really commit to their team, this can be a lot of fun.”
The Braham Snappers also saw their season draw to a close with a pair of losses to Hinckley in the North Division playoffs. The Snappers dropped an 18-5 decision to the Knights on Saturday, July 31, despite a 3-for-3 performance at the plate from Jesse Johnson, while Jacob Johnson, Mike Strelow and Sam Widman had two hits apiece.
Braham then lost in a rematch to the Knights by an 8-4 score on Sunday, Aug. 1. Jesse Johnson had two more hits in that setback, while Jacob Johnson had an RBI double.
The Isanti Redbirds did not have to play in the league tournament after claiming the Central Division title, but the Redbirds scheduled a non-conference game against Forest Lake. Isanti lost to the Brewers 3-2 as Drew Cremisino hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
The home run spoiled an otherwise strong performance by James Green, who allowed just four hits and one run in four innings, and Logan Kalis, who surrendered the home run but gave up just three hits in four innings.
Green and Wyatt Soderquist each had two hits, with Soderquist collecting a triple.
“We were looking to just stay sharp by playing against a good team – and a really good group of guys that we enjoy competing against,” Isanti manager Steve Allen said of Forest Lake. “We knew it would be a competitive game.
“And we knew this would be a look at tournament baseball: There would be solid pitching and good defense. We’ve got to manufacture runs when we can and put pressure on the other team’s pitchers and defense.”
Isanti drew the top seed in the Class C Region 1 tournament and will play its first game on Saturday, Aug. 7, against the winner of an elimination game between Chisago Lakes and East Bethel.
North Branch received the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will play Quamba on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.
If both teams win, they will play one another on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. If either team loses, that squad will drop to the loser’s bracket and play an elimination game on Sunday, Aug. 8, starting at 11 a.m.
The entire tournament will be played at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton.
Class C Region 1 tournament
Thursday, Aug. 5
Chisago Lakes vs. East Bethel, 7 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Saturday, Aug. 7
Isanti vs. Chisago Lakes/East Bethel winner, 11 a.m.
North Branch vs. Quamba, 2 p.m.
Mora vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Hinckley vs. Princeton, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Isanti vs. Chisago Lakes/East Bethel loser vs. North Branch/Quamba loser, 11 a.m.
Mora/St. Francis loser vs. Hinckley/Princeton loser, 2 p.m.
Isanti vs. Chisago Lakes/East Bethel winner vs. North Branch/Quamba winner, 5 p.m.
Mora/St. Francis winner vs. Hinckley/Princeton winner, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.