Sports Nighthawks' season ends 0818.jpg
Josh Lauer knocked in the lone run for the North Branch Nighthawks in their season-ending 2-1 loss to the Ramsey Renegades on Aug. 13.

 Michael Pappas

It wasn’t hard to find the reason behind the North Branch Nighthawks’ season-ending loss.

“You’re not going to win many games when you just score one run,” Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch said.

