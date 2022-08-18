It wasn’t hard to find the reason behind the North Branch Nighthawks’ season-ending loss.
“You’re not going to win many games when you just score one run,” Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch said.
It wasn’t hard to find the reason behind the North Branch Nighthawks’ season-ending loss.
“You’re not going to win many games when you just score one run,” Nighthawks manager Jim Skroch said.
And just like that, after the 2-1 defeat by the hands of the Ramsey Renegades on Aug. 13 in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Region 1C Tournament, the season was over for North Branch.
“That’s sometimes how the game goes; that was a rough one,” Skroch said of the game played at Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field.
Sending Jimmy Skroch to the mound in the elimination game, the Nighthawks and Renegades engaged in a low-scoring affair. Through three scoreless innings, just one player had reach safely, a single by Ramsey in the bottom of the first which Jimmy Skroch stranded on base.
However, the top of the fourth had North Branch in business. Opening the inning with two consecutive walks, the Nighthawks were threatening to score. Ramsey pitcher Tanner Vogel, bounced back to get the next two outs to bring Josh Lauer to the plate.
With runners on first and second, Lauer came through to give North Branch the 1-0 lead after his single sneaked through the infield. That score held into the sixth inning.
Coming up empty handed in the top of the sixth, Ramsey came up to the plate, looking to do some damage.
Jimmy Skroch was able to get two outs in the inning before a pair of walks came back to bite the starter. Hitting back-to-back singles, once the dust settled, the Renegades had a 2-1 lead.
Ramsey continued to keep North Branch off the board into the top of the ninth. Getting their last chance at the plate, the Nighthawks couldn’t muster the offense to extend the game, falling in the tight contest.
North Branch picked up just six hits in the ball game as the offense struggled against the Ramsey pitching.
Taking the tough luck loss for the Nighthawks was Jimmy Skroch, who pitched the complete-game eight-inning effort, allowing two runs, striking out four, and walking four with four hits.
The season ended for the Nighthawks at 12-12.
Ramsey fell in its next contest to the Hinckley Knights to also end their season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.