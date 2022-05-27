It was tough sledding for local Town Ball teams who saw action last week.
The Isanti Redbirds suffered a one-run loss at Coon Rapids to start the week, but rebounded to claim a home win before ending the week with a loss to Forest Lake.
Isanti lost at Coon Rapids 8-7 on Monday, May 16, as the home team scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ethan Smith collected three hits and a walk to lead the Redbird offense but also allowed the winning run to score to absorb the loss.
The Redbirds bounced back to knock off East Bethel 9-1 on Friday, May 20. Jeff Bowman, Mason Voshell and Logan Kalis each had two hits, with Voshell and Kalis both doubling, as Isanti scored four runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Lefty Phil Bray allowed just three hits and one walk while fanning 10 in seven strong innings to earn the victory.
Isanti closed the week with a 7-6 loss to Forest Lake on Sunday, May 22. Offensively Logan Kalis had a big day with two home runs and a double while also drawing a walk to score three times while plating four. Mitch Dunbar also had three hits, including a double.
The issues for the Redbirds were walks and errors, as seven walks and several defensive miscues led to four unearned runs for Forest Lake.
The North Branch Nighthawks lost their season opener, falling at Hinckley by a 9-2 score on Friday, May 20. While the Nighthawks outhit the home team 6-5, the Knights benefited from six walks and three hit batsmen by North Branch pitchers.
The Braham Snappers also opened their season with a loss, dropping a 10-0 decision at Ramsey on Saturday, May 21. The Snappers managed just four hits in the setback.
North Branch posted crooked numbers in three different innings to pound Braham 18-3 on Sunday, May 22. The Nighthawks scored three runs in the first inning, then began pulling away with a five-run second before blowing open the contest with seven runs in the sixth.
That same day the Rum River Bandits found themselves on the short end of an 11-2 score at Andover on Sunday, May 22.
All four teams will take time off to celebrate Memorial Day before returning to action later next week.
Rum River played a contest at Princeton on Wednesday, May 25, that was not completed at press time. The Bandits are scheduled to play an exhibition game at Quamba on Wednesday, June 1, starting at 7 p.m., then will play at Hinckley on Saturday, June 4, in a 7 p.m. start.
Isanti will host Centennial on Thursday, May 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., then face Rogers at home on Wednesday, June 1, in another 7:30 start.
The Redbirds then will travel to Sartell/St. Stephen to compete in a tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Isanti opens against Nisswa at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, then will play again at 6 p.m. that night before closing with a noon start the next day.
North Branch will play at Princeton on Tuesday, May 31, starting at 7:30 p.m., then will not return to action before playing in a tournament at Belle Plaine on June 11-12.
Braham’s next contest is against Quamba at Rush City on Friday, June 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Snappers then will host Mora at Braham on Sunday, June 5, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
