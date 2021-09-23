The Rum River Mallards cleaned house this off-season.
The U.S. Premier Hockey League team based in the Isanti Ice Arena adopted new colors and an adapted logo that have resulted in new uniforms. The hope is that the fresh start will turn around the fortunes of a franchise that last season posted a 9-35 record.
“You know when a relationship isn’t going well, you get rid of all the old stuff? This is the same thing,” said Triston Jensen, the team’s coach and general manager. “The last two years the culture wasn’t where it needed to be, and last year we had a bad product on the ice.
“So we came in with something new, and we hope to rise up from the ashes.”
So far, so good for Rum River, which opened the season by blowing out the Dell Ducks twice this past weekend. The Mallards opened the season with a 13-4 rout on Friday, Sept. 17, then thrashed the Ducks 8-1 the following evening.
Jensen obviously was pleased with the performance, but he said the team’s goal for the season remains realistic.
“The first step is to reach .500 because that’s what you can build off,” he said. “We want to be one of the top four teams in [the Midwest West Division], because that would put us in position to host games in the playoffs.
“And if we’re a top four team in our division, that would mean we’re also one of the top teams in the country. We want to be part of the conversation for being a top 10 team.”
Jensen said the team has embraced that simple goal.
“We have guys who know the expectations, the direction we want to go,” he said. “Last year, had we retained our high school guys, I think we would have done better than we did. But the guys who did play here last year gained experience, and I believe we’ve upgraded at every position.”
Among the returnees is winger Cooper Brodzinski, who scored six goals in the opener against Dell. Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell had a pair of goals in that victory, while Jared Petty added two goals and five assists.
The following evening Petty added two more goals, as did wingers Parker Mitchell, a Mora native, and Noah Heiderscheid, who hails from Rush City.
Jensen said he felt the strength of the Mallards is the team’s depth.
“Last year we had some good players who needed to develop, and this year we have guys who are game-ready,” he said. “We have three top lines and six elite defensemen – and I believe we have at least three top-tier goaltenders.
“You’ll see a lot of different faces and a lot of different looks from our team. And you see the depth in our practices, because it’s a dogfight to stay in our lineup.”
Rum River used four goalies over the weekend, beginning with Connor Carroll, who started Friday’s contest and stopped 9-of-11 shots before he was replaced by Gage Guay, who turned aside three of the five shots he faced.
Zach Dodson began Saturday’s game in goal and stopped all four shots he faced before Tristan Sucher replaced him and kicked away all but one of the eight shots he faced.
The only blot on the Mallards’ stat sheet this past weekend was 66 minutes of penalties in two games. Jensen said that number is a product of trying to build a more physical roster.
“We got pushed around a lot last year,” he said. “We were the whipping boy of our division. So it was important to build around size, but we built around speed as well.
“If you’re not fast and physical, you’re going to be left behind. We couldn’t handle the pace of the Midwest West Division last season, so we looked for more size and physicality.”
Rum River will open the home schedule with a contest against Steele County on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 7 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena.
The Mallards then will play the Minnesota Mullets at the Augsburg University Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 1, before hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings, last year’s regular-season Midwest West Division champs, at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3.
Saturday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., while faceoff Sunday is set for 3:30 p.m.
