AnnaGrace Nelson and Trent Viesselman are Cambridge-Isanti High School’s recipients of the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award as presented by the Minnesota State High School League.
As you would expect, both Nelson and Viesselman have excelled in all three areas during their high school days.
But what you would not expect is that the similarities extend beyond their excellence in sports, in school and in the arts. Both plan to enroll at Bethel University, and both will begin their college studies with the same major, biology.
Coincidence?
“Actually, we worked that out together to make this an interesting story,” Viesselman said, then laughed. “I’m just kidding. Is that really true? That’s pretty funny.”
Nelson confirmed that attending the same school and declaring the same major was indeed a coincidence.
“That’s hilarious,” she said. “Trent and I have been friends for a really long time, ever since we were little, but we didn’t work on that.”
Truth be told, Nelson and Viesselman did not need to contrive any scheme to make their stories more interesting. Their excellence in the classroom, on the court and in the arts made both prime candidates for this award.
AnnaGrace Nelson
AnnaGrace Nelson is keeping alive a family tradition by winning the “Triple-A” Award, as it is called.
“I was really excited, because I was thinking about possibly winning it for a few years,” she said. “I thought it would be cool to win the award because my dad won the award at Braham and my aunt also won the award.”
Academically Nelson carries a 4.0 grade-point average with a course load that includes both Advanced Placement and College in School classes. She also has played flute in the band for four years and has participated in choir and jazz choir, competing in solo and ensemble contests in each of the last three years.
She also sings with Unum Vox, an honors choir in east central Minnesota, as well as in worship services at First Baptist Church.
Athletically, Nelson plays a key role for the gymnastics squad as it bids for another section title. She ranks among the team leaders in nearly every event for the Bluejackets and has won back-to-back Section 7 titles on the balance beam.
“The gymnastics team is a small group of girls, and we all have really connected,” Nelson said. “We all grow and learn from each other.”
But gymnastics is not Nelson’s only sport. In track she is a two-time state qualifier who finished ninth in the Class 2A high jump as a sophomore, and she has lettered twice in girls soccer.
“Track was just something I joined in eighth grade to have fun,” Nelson said. “By the end of the year I was pulled up to the high school team to compete in the high jump, and that was really cool. And soccer was something I did when I was really young, so I thought I would join in 10th grade.”
Nelson admits that her busy schedule has caused her to lose her trademark composure at times.
“It can be hard to juggle, but it keeps me busy, and these are things that I enjoy,” she said. “So whenever things get difficult, I remember that all of these things are fun that I learn things from. I talk to my parents about things, and I pray about them. But I’ve done it for all these years, so I don’t know anything different.”
Nelson added that picking a favorite is difficult – and a moving target.
“The past few years I have been drawing, which is something very different,” she said. “It has been fun to do something new. But I enjoy all of the things that I do.”
Nelson gives credit to a number of people for helping her earn this award.
“I really want to thank my parents, Ryan and Rebecca Nelson, and my grandparents, Ray and Lila Renstrom and Paulette Nelson,” she said. “And I thank my coaches: Wendy Rooney [gymnastics], Michael Galligan [soccer and track], Clint Lundeen [jumps coach in track] and Bob Benes [assistant soccer coach].”
Nelson said going to college next fall will not change her busy lifestyle.
“I want to stay active, because I’ve been active all of my life,” she said. “If I were to stop being active, it would be really weird. It’s what I’ve already done. …
“College will be really different. But it will be great to make new connections with new teammates and new people.”
Trent Viesselman
Trent Viesselman said he will never forget his junior year at Cambridge-Isanti because of a friendship he developed with an exchange student from the Netherlands, Simon Spoelstra.
“When Simon decided to join the cross-country team, he had no idea what he was doing, so I tried to help guide him through things – and it turned out to be a fun season,” Viesselman said. “We spent a lot of time together and bonded. It was really cool; he is a really good person.
“Then we both decided to try out for swimming. There I wasn’t teaching him: We were learning together. We had no idea what to do when it comes to jumping in the pool, stroke basics, turns, everything,” he added.
That friendship, and the lessons it revealed, are what Viesselman said connects the arts and athletics.
“In both of those areas you (learn) lessons about leadership, followed closely by humility,” he said. “You can lead by example, but you don’t always know when you are being an example. …
“I’ve learned if you just be who you are, becoming a leader is more natural. You’re not forcing things, and your natural leadership shows.”
Viesselman has been a leader on the cross-country, swim and track teams during his time at Cambridge-Isanti. In cross-country, he finished 26th at the Mississippi 8 Championship this year, and as a junior on the track team he played a role in helping the Bluejackets advance to the True Team State meet for the second year in a row.
He also has found a passion for choirs, singing baritone for three different groups: the school’s choir, jazz choir and a Friday morning men’s choir.
“The Friday morning men’s choir is really fun – we always get doughnuts at the end of rehearsal, so that’s fun, too,” Viesselman said. “Jazz choir meets on Monday and Thursday, and it’s really cool and interesting.”
The senior, who has a 3.925 grade-point average despite carrying a course load filled with AP and International Baccalaureate classes, said juggling a busy schedule is not unusual.
“For me, it just seems normal,” Viesselman said. “I’ve always tried to keep a sport every season, and I’ve just always stayed busy. It’s just a part of me.
“And I’ve always liked singing. I did band for a year, but I’ve always liked choir.”
Viesselman gives credit to a number of people for helping him earn this award.
“I have to thank my parents, Kent and Michelle Viesselman,” he said. “They’re always pushing me, but they also want the best for me. They always say, ‘If you give your best effort, we’ll be happy for you no matter what the result is.’”
Viesselman said he will remain busy when high school ends and he goes to college next fall.
“I really would like to keep singing, especially if I can find the right choir,” he said. “But I’m sure I will find some kind of activity to keep me busy, whether it’s choir, running, ultimate Frisbee …
“But I think I will like that. I love sports, and I love the connections with teammates through sports. But in sports you miss classes, you miss study time, you miss tests. Whether I want to be there or not, I have to be there for those things. … Finding time to do things will be fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.