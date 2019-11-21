North Branch Area High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Feb. 9, directed by the Vikings’ head coach Steve Chritensen in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.

Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning.

Registration is now underway, and parents can save $20 off through the end of November. Enter code --NEWS20-- during checkout to apply the discount.

For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.

Load comments