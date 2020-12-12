In its advertising, Maytag said its repairmen were “the loneliest men in town,” the inference being that Maytag appliances were so sturdy, its repairmen had nothing to do.
You would think activities directors of local schools would be in a similar circumstance.
After all, in November Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that closed down high school and youth sports for four weeks, a pause that will not be lifted before Friday, Dec. 18.
But Rush City activities director Lee Rood is keeping busy.
“I’ve finished up scheduling for volleyball next fall,” he said. “And I’ve got some of the schedules for football ready for next fall as well.”
As for this winter, though, Rood is as busy as the Maytag repairman because of the governor’s decision. However, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors used its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, to help schools begin planning winter activities.
Well, sort of.
The MSHSL’s Return to Play Task Force presented the board with three models to begin winter sports once the governor’s executive order is lifted, something that is not guaranteed to happen on Dec. 18. The three models unanimously approved allow practices for winter sports to begin Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18.
That means fellow activity directors around the state must wait until the governor allows sports to restart before putting into motion plans for this winter.
Given the circumstances, Rood thinks the MSHSL has done a good job navigating muddy waters.
“While the MSHSL adopted three different models, they did give us very clear models to plan from,” he said. “When the governor lifts the pause on sports, we’ll use that date to put things in motion for the winter.”
The MSHSL board said it weighed a number of considerations in its decisions regarding winter sports, including:
• The length of a winter sports season.
• The possibility of section and state tournaments.
• The effect on the start of spring sports.
The board determined the winter sports season would end the week of March 29 – regardless of its start date – while the spring season would end the week of June 14.
The board approved three schedule models with various starting dates based on when the state shutdown ends. In short, lots of details remain unanswered, most notably postseason plans. For Model 1, practice begins Dec. 21; Model 2 begins Jan. 4; and Model 3 begins Jan. 18. Naturally, the number of regular-season contests drops as the season start date goes later into January.
Similar to what was approved for the fall season, the number of regular-season contests or meets was reduced to 70%, with contests limited to two teams and the elimination of multi-team tournaments and jamborees.
Exceptions were made for dance, Nordic and Alpine skiing, wrestling and gymnastics, which are allowed to have triangular meets.
Contests reduced to 70% across the board means 11 maximum competitions for dance, boys swim/dive, Nordic, Alpine and gymnastics. Wrestling would be reduced to 16 duals (32 matches). Both genders of hockey and basketball would have a regular season cut to 18 contests.
For dance, Model 1 maintains the traditional 17 weeks, while Model 2 reduces that number to 10, and Model 3 reduces that number to eight.
Boys swimming and diving, as well as Nordic and Alpine skiing, would shift from 14 weeks during a regular season to 13 in Model 1, 11 in Model 2, and nine in Model 3.
Wrestling and gymnastics would shift from 15 weeks to 14 in Model 1, 12 in Model 2, and 10 in Model 3.
Hockey and basketball traditionally have 17 and 18 contests, respectively. The numbers go from 15 in Model 1, 13 in Model 2, or 11 in Model 3, similar to what took place in soccer during the fall season.
As for the spring sports, boys tennis, lacrosse and synchronized swimming will not have a reduced schedule in any of the models. In Models 1, 2 and 3, the track and field, baseball, and softball seasons would be reduced to 12 weeks.
No decisions were reached on section and state tournaments for the spring sports.
“I believe it was a good thought by the MSHSL board to keep spring pretty much as it was,” Rood said. “I thought that was especially fair when you consider we lost the entire spring season last [academic] year.”
The board also unanimously approved a virtual state debate tournament and state One-Act Play Festival.
