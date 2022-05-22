The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ award-winning “I Can!” program resumes this summer with outdoor skill-building sessions held in more than 25 Minnesota state parks.
The programs, which start Saturday, June 11 and continue through late August, are now open for registration.
The program offerings include four programs called I Can Camp! I Can Paddle! I Can Mountain Bike! and I Can Fish! as well as Archery in the Parks!
The I Can! program is designed for individuals and families interested in trying one or more of the featured outdoor activities.
“We provide all of the gear, along with friendly instructors who can show you how to use it,” said Ann Pierce, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails director. “Our goal is to make it easy for all Minnesotans to get outdoors, have fun and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of nature.
For more information – including program details, dates, times, locations and minimum age requirements – visit the I Can! page of the DNR website or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
To register for the I Can! programs, visit mndnr.gov/reservations or call 866-857-2757 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except holidays.
Since 2010, nearly 100,000 people have participated in I Can! programs.
