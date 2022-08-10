Fea Mega Meet Canceled.jpg

The Milaca Mega Meet brought more than 6,000 cross country runners from around the Midwest each year to Stones Throw Golf Course.

 File photo

The Milaca Mega Meet had a good run.

Starting back in 1970 as the Princeton Invitational, Milaca took over the cross country meet in 1997 and began to transform it into the cultural event for the sport, becoming one of the largest cross country meets in the world. Celebrating its 50th holding of the event just last year at Stones Throw Golf Course, the race hosted more than 6,000 cross country runners from the Midwest, seeing runners from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota partake in the running.

