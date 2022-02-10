The milestone victory came a little later than Mike McDonald had hoped.
“I told our players, ‘I was hoping we would reach this back in December,’” the long-time Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball coach said with a laugh.
The milestone is 500 victories, and McDonald reached that plateau when the Bluejackets claimed a 77-49 home win over North Branch on Friday, Feb. 4.
Cambridge-Isanti put together an impressive second half in that win, outscoring the Vikings 45-17 after the first half ended in a 32-32 stalemate.
“One of our problems this season has been finishing games,” McDonald said. “We outscored them 45-17 in the second half – we shot the ball extremely well. We played with a confidence and swagger that we haven’t seen this season. And we really defended well.”
Senior Braden Jones led the Bluejackets with 19 points, while junior Kobe Karels scored 14 and sophomore John Troolin added 11.
After the win, McDonald was given the game ball as well as a ball that celebrated his 500th career coaching win.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of games, practices, bus rides, and working with a lot of young players,” McDonald said of the milestone. “If you have the passion for the game and the resilience to stick with it, it’s the culmination of a lot of games.
“It’s a great milestone to reach, but hopefully I’ve touched some lives and taught some players that basketball can teach them some lessons about life.”
The Bluejackets wasted no time pushing for the next milestone, posting a come-from-behind 56-49 home victory over Forest Lake the next day.
In that contest the Rangers rode to an early 13-4 lead and held a 29-21 advantage at the half. But C-I kept chipping into the deficit, and a series of three straight 3-pointers – the last coming from junior Keegan Shrider – gave the Bluejackets a 45-43 lead with 5:27 to play.
And while Cambridge-Isanti never held a comfortable lead, it also never allowed the Rangers to retie the game. Senior Colton Skoglund made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.
“I wasn’t very happy with the way we played in the first half,” McDonald said. “They were the aggressors defensively, and we were kind of flat. We didn’t move the ball well and we settled for 3’s. And yet we were only down 29-21 – that’s only three possessions.
“We amped up our pressure a little bit, and we took advantage of their turnovers. And we made some shots. I’m not sure we played that well, but we hung in there and found a way to win.”
Troolin led the scoring for C-I with 12 points, while Karels finished with 11 and Jones had 10.
North Branch opened the week with a 75-68 road victory at Zimmerman on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Vi-kings, who overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to earn the victory, were led by 28 points from senior Trevor Johnson and 11 by senior Adam Rehm.
“We had a slow first half; give Zimmerman credit, they played a great first half,” North Branch coach Todd Dufault said. “We gave up way too many points. But I’m proud of how we did not panic, we re-grouped, turned up the defensive intensity and were able to come back for a win.”
Senior Travis Schoeberl scored 21 points in the loss to Cambridge-Isanti and was the only North Branch player to score in double figures.
“I give a lot of credit to Cambridge-Isanti for hitting shots,” Dufault said. “It’s been a long time since I have seen a shooting display like that. To hit 17 3-pointers was quite impressive. All you can do is tip your hat to them and go back to work.”
Rush City won twice last week to improve to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in Great River Conference play.
The Tigers beat Moose Lake-Willow River 72-60 on Thursday, Feb. 3, then won at Mille Lacs 82-43 to claim the team’s third straight victory and eighth win in its last nine contests.
Braham snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Carlton 52-47 on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Bombers then dropped a narrow 55-53 GRC decision at Ogilvie two nights later.
Cambridge Christian used a 41-point second-half explosion to pound Faith Foreston 74-47 on Thursday, Jan. 27. Senior Kyle Morrison led the Warriors in the victory with 29 points, while senior Bryan Laska added 17.
The Warriors then dropped a narrow 37-30 decision to Victory Home School on Thursday, Feb. 3, with Morrison topping the squad with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
While North Branch claimed a 65-33 home win over Hibbing on Saturday, Feb. 5, there was more to celebrate than just a victory: Senior Paige Peaslee scored the 1,000th point of her career.
“Paige missed all of last season with a torn ACL, and she worked so hard to come back – and that made the accomplishment even more meaningful and special,” coach Alison Trampe said. “She is an outstanding kid and we are so proud of her.”
Peaslee finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Freshman Ella Kuhlman contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, while junior Chloe Lattimore added eight points and seven boards.
The Vikings began the week with a 56-38 loss at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Peaslee also had a double-double in that contest, posting 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Kuhlman added 10 points.
“We played a really solid first half and were down only three at halftime,” Trampe said. “The game got away from us in the second half, but there were a lot of positives to take away.”
Two nights later North Branch fell to Cambridge-Isanti 59-32 despite a 21-point, seven-rebound effort by Peaslee.
The Bluejackets were led by the one-two punch of senior Mikayla Aumer and junior Evelyn Wiltrout in the victory over the Vikings. Aumer finished with 25 points and six assists, while Wiltrout posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The following afternoon Cambridge-Isanti dropped a 71-50 decision at St. Croix Lutheran. Aumer led the scoring with 24 points, while Wiltrout was next with nine points and eight rebounds.
Rush City won its only game last week, beating Mille Lacs 46-25 to improve to 7-10 overall and 6-4 in the Great River Conference.
Braham split two games last week, losing a non-conference contest at Cromwell 66-30 on Thursday, Feb. 3 before beating Ogilvie 56-52 the following evening to move to 11-9 overall and 8-2 in the Great River Conference. The Bombers are second in the league, trailing only undefeated Pine City.
Cambridge Christian suffered a narrow 39-35 loss to St. John’s Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Eighth grader Grace Estenson led the Warriors with 11 points and eight rebounds, while junior Amelia Prokop added seven points and nine boards.
Two night later the Warriors earned a 45-39 victory over Victory Home School. Prokop posted a dou-ble-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in the win, while junior Josie VanHatten finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Estenson scored 10 points.
GYMNASTICS
Cambridge-Isanti saw its string of consecutive Mississippi 8 titles end with a 144.575 to 143.05 loss at Big Lake on Monday, Jan. 31.
But the Bluejackets did not lose the title as much as Big Lake won it, as C-I’s team total was just one-tenth of a point away from its season-best total.
Individually senior Laci Leverty won the floor exercise with a 9.575 score, while eighth grader Aubrey Wilson took first on the beam with a 9.45 mark. Leverty also finished second in the vault (9.4) and bars 99.35), while freshman Abby Kryzer was third on bars with a 9.1 mark.
Leverty placed third in the all-around with a score of 36.425, while Wilson placed fourth with a career-best 35.025 and freshman Zoe Klocksien was fifth with a personal best 34.725.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti continued its push to win the Mississippi 8 title by beating Northern Edge 5-3 on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Bluejackets led 2-1 after the first period thanks to goals by junior Wyatt Nutt and sophomore Will O’Donnell, while Northern Edge countered with a power-play goal by senior Alex Langevin.
But Northern Edge tied the game at 3-3 thanks to a pair of goals in the second period, one by senior Joshua Iverson and the other by junior Loghan Croal. C-I’s goal was scored by senior Jake Brown.
The Bluejackets scored two unanswered goals in the third period, one by Nutt and the other a short-handed tally by senior Peyton Andrews, to claim the victory.
Freshman Jaxon Sibell made 14 saves to backstop Cambridge-Isanti to the win, while senior Jake Kolb stopped 44 shots for Northern Edge.
Cambridge-Isanti then lost a penalty-filled 4-2 decision to Northern Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 5. The contest featured 17 penalties – 11 on the Bluejackets – but only one special teams goal, a short-handed marker by Northern Lakes in the middle period. Brown and sophomore Seth Terhell had the goals for C-I, while Sibell finished with 23 saves.
One day after its loss to Cambridge-Isanti, Northern Edge dropped a 3-1 match at St. Paul Highland Park. Langevin had the lone goal for Northern Edge, while Kolb stopped 40 shots in net.
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti had another strong week on the mats, claiming dual meet victories over both Lake-ville North and Minnetonka while dropping a close decision to New Prague.
And the Bluejackets celebrated a little history as well as sophomore Leo Edblad registered three pins at 113 pounds and now has 100 victories in his varsity career, making him just the 27th wrestler in school history to reach that plateau.
C-I used five pins and a forfeit to carve out a 42-30 victory over Lakeville North, then had seven pins to pound Minnetonka 52-23. The New Prague match came down to the 285 bout, and a third-period pin gave New Prague a 42-33 victory.
North Branch lost all three matches in a quadrangular it hosted on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Vikings lost to Mora 66-15 and fell to Grand Rapids 66-12 before losing a narrow 36-32 decision to Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson.
Seniors Brandt Bombard and Ashton LaBelle were the lone North Branch wrestlers to win all three of their matches. Bombard posted two pins and a decision at 160, while LaBelle earned two pins and a major decision at 170.
Rush City/Braham defeated Proctor-Hermantown 66-31 in a home dual on Friday, Feb. 4. Trailing 22-0 after the first four matches in the meet, the Tigers rallied to win eight of the final 10 contests, including the last six in a row.
Among those who collected pins for Rush City/Braham in that match were sophomore Isaak Coolidge at 138, sophomore Kellen Gorman at 145, sophomore Jesse Eklund at 170, freshman Dulton Bengtson at 182 and freshman Jace Allerton at 220.
Junior Kaden Gorman (160), freshman John Cacioppo (195) and senior Austin Sterling (285) each added forfeit wins in the comeback.
