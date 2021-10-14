The Rum River Mallards were dealt a pair of disappointing losses in U.S. Premier Hockey League action last week.
The week began with a 4-3 setback at Steele County on Friday, Oct. 8. In that contest the Mallards fell behind 4-1 before mounting a comeback that fell just a goal short.
Tyler Schmitt scored at 9:05 of the opening period for Rum River, which trailed 2-1 at period’s end. Kai Nicholson then scored at 12:11 of the second after the Mallards fell behind 4-1, and Nicholson scored at 1:26 of the third period to cut the deficit to a single goal.
Michael Biller started in goal for Rum River and made 15 saves while allowing four goals in 31:27 of action. Connor Carroll replaced him in net and kicked aside all 15 shots he faced over the final 28:21 to keep the Mallards in the contest.
The following evening the Minnesota Mullets scored three goals in the first period and rolled to a 5-0 victory over Rum River at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Carroll started in the nets for Rum River and made 50 saves while allowing all five goals in 50 minutes of action; Gage Guay stopped all 13 shots he saw in the final 10 minutes as the Mullets outshot the Mallards 68-28.
Rum River will be on the road for a pair of games this weekend, playing at Hudson on Friday, Oct. 15, before traveling to the Augsburg Ice Arena for a rematch with the Mullets on Saturday, Oct. 16.
