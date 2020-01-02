The Rum River Mallards used the USPHL’s Midwest Showcase to showcase their talent, winning three of the four contests it played at the tournament, which was held at the Leafs Ice Centre in the Chicago suburb of West Dundee, Illinois, Dec. 20-22.
The Mallards opened tournament play with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Fort Wayne Spacemen on Friday, Dec. 20, thanks to a goal by C.J. Hoyt at 4:02 of the extra period.
Hoyt also had a power-play goal in regulation, and Peter Meyer added his 17th goal of the season to make a winner of Austin Bartell, who finished with 27 saves.
The next day Rum River suffered a 2-1 loss to the Motor City Hockey Club. The Mallards outshot their opponent 52-19, including a whopping 22-6 margin in the third period, but managed only a goal by Brian Sykora.
But Rum River rebounded to win a pair of high-scoring games on Sunday, starting with a 7-6 victory over the Lansing Wolves. In that contest the Mallards scored seven goals in the second period, including four in a three-minute span, but had to hang on as the Wolves scored four times in the third.
Scott Moyer scored twice while Akhmed Malsagov had a goal and three assists to lead the Rum River offense. Hoyt, Vladimir Fadeev, Jake Hermann and Cambridge native Derek Becklin also scored goals.
The Mallards finished the tournament by tallying four first-period goals to roll to an 8-4 victory over the Columbus Mavericks.
Malsagov and Becklin netted power-play goals to get Rum River rolling, while Hoyt and Moyer also scored in the opening period. Fadeev found the back of the net twice in the second period, while the two Cambridge natives, Jace Wilkinson and Becklin, closed out the team’s scoring in the third.
The Mallards hope to keep rolling as they play at the USPHL Winter Showcase hosted by the New England Sports Center in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Jan. 3-5.
Rum River will open play in that tournament against the Skipjacks Hockey Club on Friday, Jan. 3, starting at 10:40 a.m., followed by two games the next day. The Mallards take on the South Shore Kings at noon, followed by an 8:30 p.m. contest against the Jersey Hitmen.
Rum River’s final game is against the Atlanta Mad Hatters on Sunday, Jan. 5, starting at 11:10 a.m.
