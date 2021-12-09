The Rum River Mallards dropped a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League home contests last week.
The Mallards fell to the Minnesota Moose by a 7-3 count on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Niko Reimann scored at 5:58 of the opening period for Rum River, which trailed 2-1 after the first before surrendering four straight goals in the second. Isaac Leeman and Braden Owen both scored their first goal for the Mallards to cut the deficit to 6-3, but the Moose added a third-period goal to skate to the win.
Connor Carroll started in goal for Rum River and stopped 35 of the 40 shots he faced. Zach Dodson took over with 4:50 left in the second period and kicked aside all but two of the 29 shots he saw.
The following evening Hudson came to the Isanti Ice Arena and shut out the Mallards 4-0, scoring three times in the first period and cruising to the win.
The Havoc outshot Rum River 66-27 in that contest, with Dodson finishing with 62 saves.
This week the Mallards will play one contest, facing the Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The following week Rum River will travel to Chicago to compete in the USPHL Chicago Showcase on Dec. 16-19, playing four contests in three days just before the Christmas break.
