It was close, but no cigar for the Rum River Mallards in the four games the team played at the Midwest Showcase held at Fogerty Arena in Blaine this past weekend.
The Mallards suffered a pair of one-goal losses in the first two days of the tournament before closing with setbacks on Saturday and Sunday.
Rum River opened the tournament by losing a 3-2 decision to Hudson on Thursday, Oct. 22. In that contest the Havoc scored the only goal of the first period, but Carter Robinson tied the game at the 9:50 mark of the second.
Hudson took the lead with a power-play goal at 4:40 of the final period, but Garrett Sawyer scored just 17 seconds later to retie the game. The Havoc claimed the victory with a power-play goal with just 2:10 left in regulation.
The following evening Rum River saw a furious third-period rally fall just short in a 5-4 loss to Rochester, which led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 after two periods.
Goals by Tyler Landers and Kennan Reyelts in the first 9:32 of the third period lifted the Mallards back into the contest. The Vipers scored at 11:20, but Carter Robinson – who had netted the goal for Rum River in the second period – responded with his second goal of the night just 19 seconds after the Rochester goal to close the scoring.
Rum River dropped a 5-2 decision to the Minnesota Blue Ox on Saturday, Oct. 24. Dominic Bailliff scored in the first period of that game, while Cambridge native Easton Parnell scored his third goal of the season in the final period for the Mallards.
Rum River then closed the tournament with a 6-2 loss to Steele County the following morning. Sawyer and Cambridge native Derrick Becklin each had an unassisted goal in that setback.
The Mallards, losers of nine straight, return to action with a home-and-home series against U.S. Premier Hockey League rival, the Minnesota Mullets, starting with a contest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Isanti Ice Arena that will start at 7 p.m.
The following evening the two teams will play at the Augsburg University Arena, with faceoff set for 8 p.m.
