The Rum River Mallards saw their season come to a close with a pair of losses at Wisconsin Rapids in the opening round of the U.S. Premier Hockey League Midwest West Division playoffs.
The Mallards dropped a misleading 5-1 game on Friday, March 4 as the Riverkings scored four goals in the game’s final six minutes to break a 1-1 tie.
Wisconsin Rapids, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest West Division playoffs, scored just 56 seconds into Friday’s contest, but neither team scored again until the Mallards’ Tyler Schmitt found the back of the net at 7:33 of the third period to tie the contest.
The score remained 1-1 until that late flurry of goals by the Riverkings, who outshot Rum River 18-4 in the third period.
Zach Dodson finished with 45 saves for the Mallards, who were the seventh seed in the tournament.
The following evening Wisconsin Rapids used a three-goal barrage in the second period to claim a 4-1 win and complete the sweep.
The Riverkings scored the only goal of the opening period, and then scored just 34 seconds into the second before making the score 4-0 with two goals midway through that period.
Parker Mitchell netted a power-play goal for Rum River at the 18:58 mark of the second period, but that was the only offense the Mallards were able to mount in the defeat.
Dodson again started in goal for Rum River and finished with 44 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.