One thing is sure: The Rum River Mallards will open their U.S. Premier Hockey League season this weekend.
But COVID-19 and the changes it has brought into the hockey world have made the job of Mallards coach Triston Jensen a little more hazy. Who will wear Rum River sweaters this season may become a fluid situation from week to week as players, coaches and leagues work through the many questions caused by the pandemic.
That made Jensen even more resolute in focusing on character when he sought players for the Mallards.
“I think that was our biggest problem last year: We didn’t have a lot of guys who wanted to come in and do the work, day-in and day-out,” Jensen said. “So I looked for ‘character’ guys; guys who would come in and work their tails off and do what it takes to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.”
The team has been practicing for roughly a month in preparation for this weekend’s opening games on the road at Rochester on Friday, Sept. 25, and against the Minnesota Moose the following evening.
When Rum River returns to the Isanti Ice Arena to begin the home portion of the schedule, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, Jensen hopes fans will enjoy the group he has brought together.
“The core group of 15 guys who have been here day-in and day-out has been exciting,” he said. “We have some older guys who are leading the group, and we have some younger guys who are hungry to prove that they belong at this level.”
Gavin Baumhover, a defenseman who hails from Des Moines, said he feels the core group of Mallards is a good group.
“We have some guys with speed and some guys with skill,” he said. “We have some good grinders, guys who are willing to put in the work to make plays and win games.”
Garrett Sawyer, a forward who lives in Northfield, said this group hopes the connections they are making now, both on- and off-ice, will help the team gel into cohesive unit.
“I played against some of these guys last year, and I knew some of these guys, so it was easier to get into the swing of things,” Sawyer said. “But this group of guys was friendly, so we were able to make connections right away.
“And that’s important, because that chemistry helps the individuals play better, and that helps the team be better.”
Austin Bartell, a goaltender from West Berlin, Wisconsin, who posted a 3.83 goals-against average for the Mallards last season, has noticed a difference.
“I think we’re bonding better than last year,” he said. “This year we’re all working towards the same goal, and last year we had to deal with a coaching change during the season.”
Derek Becklin, a Cambridge-Isanti graduate who ranks among the team’s top returning scorers with 18 goals and 33 points a year ago, hopes that work ethic will help the team improve on the 26-17-1 record that placed them fifth in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL.
“We may not be the most talented team, but we’ve got a lot of speed and we’re going to get a lot of ‘grinding’ goals,” Becklin said. “We’re a little younger than the past few years, but I think we’ve got a good group of guys.”
Jensen said the Mallards’ group of forwards are a good mix of different skills.
“We have a lot of guys who may have been role players in the past, or who basically didn’t see a lot of ice time, but put the effort in over the summer,” he said. “I expect a lot of guys in this group to really break out.
“We have a good mix: We have guys who can take the safety off and really fire tough shots on net, and we have guys who can grind to get goals. With any good forward group, you have to have a little bit of everything, and we’re excited because we feel we have that.”
Jensen said he spent much of the summer focused on improving the level of his blueline corps.
“We had problems giving up goals late in games, so the plan in the summer was to get as many top-end defensemen as we could find,” he said. “Of course, there were about 100 other teams trying to do the same thing, but we think we have found some gems at that position.”
That should make things smoother for Bartell or whoever starts in goal for the Mallards.
“Getting Austin Bartell back was huge, because he worked hard over the summer to make himself into a No. 1 goalie,” Jensen said. “But the best way to make sure a guy reaches that level is to bring in competition, and we’ve done that with Liam Donnelly and Drew Moseley.”
What will all of that mean this season? Jensen said COVID-19 has taught him to be cautious when trying to predict the future.
“In a normal year, I might be a little more bold [with my predictions],” he said. “But nobody has the answers right now. With the off-season we’ve had in the world of hockey, we’ll just have to wait and see. Our expectation is to work hard, never quit, and put on a good show for our fans in this area.”
