The Rum River Mallards split a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League games last week.
The Mallards began the week with a 6-3 loss at Hudson on Friday, Nov. 5. In that contest Rum River was tied 3-3 until the Havoc unleashed a three-goal barrage in the final 10 minutes to secure the win.
After a scoreless first period, the Mallards notched goals by Jared Petty and Parker Mitchell – with Mitchell scoring an unassisted short-handed goal – to tie the contest at 2-2 heading into the final period.
Noah Heiderschied scored at 8:39 of the third period to produce a 3-3 tie, but Hudson pulled away with the three late goals.
The following evening the Mallards returned home and used a three-goal second-period eruption to claim an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Mullets. Heiderschied and Cooper Brodzinski each notched a hat trick in the victory, while Tyler Schmitt and Cambridge-Isanti product Easton Parnell both had three assists.
The Mullets scored two goals in the game’s first 71 seconds, but Rum River responded with three goals of its own later in the period to take the lead. Heiderschied scored two of those goals and Brodzinski added a goal to create the 3-2 advantage.
In the second period Mitchell scored once and Brodzinski added two more goals to increase the Mallards’ advantage to 6-2, and Rum River saw Heiderscheid and Kai Nicholson score in the third period to close out the win.
Zach Dodson earned the victory in goal for Rum River, making 40 saves.
The Mallards will be at the Isanti Ice Arena for a pair of games this weekend, hosting the Dells Ducks on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13. Both contests begin at 7 p.m.
