The Rum River Mallards opened the new year with a thud, losing a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League road contests in Wisconsin this past weekend.
The Mallards began the weekend by suffering a 9-0 rout at Hudson on Saturday, Jan. 9. Rum River surrendered four goals in each of the first two periods to the Havoc, which now has a 20-0-1 record this season.
Hudson outshot the Mallards 50-7 in the match, with Rum River collecting just two shots in the second period and only one in the third. Goaltender Austin Bartell finished with 41 saves.
The following evening the Mallards dropped a disappointing 3-1 decision to the Dell Ducks, who entered the contest with a 2-27-1 record, the worst mark in the Midwest West Division.
But Dell scored a pair of goals in the opening period and another in the second, taking advantage of Rum River penalties to score a pair of power-play goals.
Jake Hermann scored at 10:16 of the final period to keep the Mallards from getting shut out, while Liam Donnelly made 52 saves to keep his team in the game.
After playing a contest against the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that was not completed before press time, the Mallards will play their first game at the Isanti Ice Arena since October when they host the Minnesota Blue Ox on Friday, Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Rum River then will play the Minnesota Moose in a scheduled home game that instead will be played at the Spooner Civic Center in Spooner, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Jan. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
