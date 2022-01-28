The Rum River Mallards lost a pair of close U.S. Premier Hockey League road contests to the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings last weekend.
The Mallards fell 4-1 at Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, Jan. 21. In that contest Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell got Rum River on the board first with his goal at 4:34 of the opening period, but the Mallards did not score again.
Meanwhile the Riverkings tied the game less than two minutes after Parnell’s goal, took the lead with a goal in the second period, then added a pair of third-period goals to pull away.
Connor Carroll finished with 46 saves in goal for the Mallards.
The following evening the Mallards played a tight contest that the Riverkings eventually won 4-3.
Gabe Stoner got Rum River rolling with a power-play goal at 10:41 of the first period, and Rush City native Noah Heiderschied scored just 21 seconds later to give the Mallards a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.
Wisconsin Rapids responded with three goals in the second period, but Martin Raynov scored for Rum River to make the score 3-3 after two. The Riverkings scored just 1:35 into the final period and held on for the win.
Zach Dodson kicked aside 62 shots in goal to keep the Mallards in the contest.
Rum River returns to action with a game against the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The following afternoon the Mallards will play the Minnesota Blue Ox at the Coon Rapids Ice Arena, with faceoff set for 11:30 a.m.
