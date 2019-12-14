The Rum River Mallards return to the ice when they face off against the Minnesota Moose at the Fogarty Ice House in Blaine on Saturday, Dec. 14, in a 7:10 p.m. start.
That will be the Mallards’ only game until just before the Christmas holiday, when the team will play in the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Midwest Showcase. Rum River will play four contests in three days at that tournament, which will be hosted by the Leafs Ice Centre in the Chicago suburb of West Dundee, Illinois, Dec. 20-22.
The Mallards, who have not played a game since Friday, Nov. 29, are 15-5-1 this season. Rum River’s 31 points have them tied with the Moose for third place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division, just 4 points behind Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids, the two teams tied for first place.
