Lost Mule has been one of the top teams in the Cambridge Isanti Area Softball Association ever since it was formed in 2015, posting a 98-27 record that included a perfect 26-0 mark last summer.
So the team was understandably worried when the start of this summer’s season was delayed because of concerns from COVID-19.
“We were unsure we were going to get the chance to play, but I am really happy we got to play softball,” said team manager Paul Larson. “People are following the guidelines, and we’re outside.”
This year Lost Mule was able to defend its men’s league title thanks to an 18-2 mark that was one game better than the second-place team, the Grim Reapers.
Both of those teams showed their summer success was no fluke by placing among the top teams in the National Softball Federation Tournament of Champions/North American Championships held at Sandquist Park in Cambridge Aug. 21-23.
CB Masonry/Smiles for Jake, a team located in Rice, defeated Lost Mule 28-13 to win the tournament’s Tier II title. Lost Mule earned its berth in the championship round by beating the Renegades, which is based in South St. Paul but included four Chromy brothers from Cambridge, 12-11 in one semifinal contest.
In that contest the Renegades used a fifth-inning rally to cut Lost Mule’s lead to a single run. But Lost Mule did not allow the tying run to score and escaped with the win.
“I just told the guys that we could have scored some runs late to build a lead, but we just needed to buckle down and play defense,” Larson said. “And that’s what we did.”
Larson said he felt there was no secret to his team’s success.
“Last year we were undefeated in the league, and this year we only lost twice with a team that was pretty much the same as last year,” he said. “I think our strength is that we are friends who get along well, and we’ve bonded.”
The Grim Reapers finished third in the Tier I tournament. Midwest 35+ from Blaine defeated Team Redline from Hanover by a 17-2 margin to claim the Tier I crown.
Broadway Pizza, based in Coon Rapids, won the Tier III title, claiming a 10-7 victory over Hoka Hey of Detroit Lakes in the title game.
On the women’s side, a Cambridge-based team called the Misfits, which finished second in last year’s tournament, took a step up to win the Tier II title. The Misfits knocked off BDE/TKE 12-8 in the championship contest.
In Tier I Ductech, which is based in Burnsville, defeated Team Grind from Fargo by a 17-14 score, while the Silverbacks, who are based in Inver Grove Heights, claimed the Tier III crown by beating a Cambridge team, the Wonderballs, by a 15-5 margin in the title game.
“It was a good turnout,” said tournament director Duke Weisbrod. “Many of the teams who were here for this tournament had been here for the tournament in June, so they knew we had safeguards in place. They knew we were going to do everything we could to keep them safe.
“I had a wise man say to me, ‘People need their faith, and they need their recreation.’ This weekend we were able to provide the recreation.”
And win or lose, Larson said the tournament was a fun way to close the summer softball season.
“In Cambridge, softball is huge, and Duke Weisbrod does a really good job of running softball,” Larson said. “He gives his heart and soul to this community, and to softball.”
