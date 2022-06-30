All four of this area’s Town Ball teams are starting to sharpen their lineups and rotations in preparation for the Class C Region 1 tournament in early August.
That meant all four teams took a few lumps over the past week. But the teams’ managers saw plenty of positives from their respective squads’ performances.
“The beauty of the Eastern Minny League is that the regular season doesn’t really mean a whole lot,” Rum River manager Tom Koplitz said. “If you finish fourth [in your division], it makes things tough. But otherwise, during the season you’re working to make sure you’re playing your best ball at the end of the season.”
The Isanti Redbirds saw a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss at Princeton on Monday, July 20. In that contest the Redbirds managed just three hits and six baserunners against Princeton’s Damon Rademacher.
Starter T.J. Wink kept Isanti in the contest, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out five in six solid innings before the Panthers scored three runs in the eighth to pull away.
The Redbirds bounced back by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over East Bethel two nights later. Wyatt Soderquist had three hits and two RBIs, while Joe Tuholsky had two hits and batted in three runs as Isanti pounded out 12 hits.
Logan Kalis earned the win, giving up eight hits and three runs while fanning four in six innings.
On Friday, June 24, lefty Phil Bray pitched the Redbirds to a 1-0 win over Mora. Bray allowed just five baserunners in the complete-game victory, surrendering three hits and two hit batsmen while fanning 14.
For the season Bray is 5-0 with a 0.23 ERA, having given up just 15 hits and nine walks while collecting 71 whiffs in 39 innings of work.
Isanti scored the game’s only run in the fifth when Jeff Bowman doubled, moved to third on a single by Soderquist, then scored on a passed ball. Bowman, Soderquist and Connor Braaten each had two hits in the win.
The Redbirds closed the week with a 16-4 romp at North Branch on Sunday, June 26. Isanti scored four runs in the first inning and just kept going, scoring at least two runs in each inning from the fourth through seventh thanks to 11 hits, eight walks and five hit batsmen.
The runaway allowed both managers to insert themselves into the contest; North Branch’s Jim Skroch lined a pinch-hit single in the sixth, and Isanti’s Steve Allen used himself as a pinch runner in the seventh.
“This win really was the result of the first inning, where our hitters made their pitcher work,” Allen said. “We didn’t get ourselves out; and when our batters had a chance to do some damage, they took advantage of it.
“And that carried through the entire game.”
Mitch Dunbar had a pair of doubles, and Ethan Smith also had two hits, with both scoring three times.
That was more than enough offense to back Wink, who allowed just two hits in five shutout innings before faltering in the sixth. Wink finished with nine strikeouts, and Brent Tholen pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the win.
“Our pitching has really kept us in games all season long,” Allen said.
That loss bookended a tough week for the North Branch Nighthawks, who opened action with a 7-4 loss to Mora on Tuesday, June 21. In that contest North Branch scored a run in the opening inning and three more in the third before allowing the Blue Devils to rally.
Mora scored once in the sixth, twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth to erase its early deficit and claim the win.
“This happens every season; you have a rough day here and there,” Skroch said. “Sunday was just the next step to the end of the season. We had two tough losses, but it’s a process that you have to go through every season.”
The Rum River Bandits were unable to overcome a four-run third-inning rally and lost to the St. Francis Silverbacks on Friday, June 24.
On the mound, Shawn Motl gave the Bandits 4.2 innings of effective relief work, allowing just three hits and one unearned run while striking out three.
Kevin Auth led the offense with two hits, while Alex Wilkey belted a two-run double in the seventh that allowed Rum River to get back into the game.
“We’re OK, but we haven’t had a game where we’ve had all of our guys,” manager Tom Koplitz said. “When we do, we’re pretty good. We have good players at every position.
“But in this game we booted the ball around, and three unearned runs were the difference.”
Rum River has reshaped its lineup this season, and the combination of newcomers and returnees are working on turning into a cohesive unit.
“We’ve got six high school players, four from Cambridge and a couple from Andover,” Koplitz said. “They’re also playing Legion ball, but when they’re with us they give us the chance to make some moves.
“I’ve become less hesitant to use them in tight games like this one. And you can see that they can hold their own.”
And the Braham Snappers saw their contest against St. Francis that was scheduled for Saturday, June 25 postponed. Now the two teams will play on Saturday, July 23.
All four local teams snuck a game onto the schedule this week before taking time off for the Independence Day holiday.
Among the contests that were not completed at press time were three games scheduled for Wednesday, June 29: Rum River’s home opener against Mora at Larson Field, Isanti’s home game against Chisago Lakes, and Braham’s contest at Hinckley.
After the Fourth of July break, Isanti will face Rum River at Larson Field in Cambridge at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
Braham’s next game is at Quamba on Friday, July 8, the same night North Branch will play at St. Francis.
The next day the Snappers will play at East Bethel in a 2 p.m. contest, and on Sunday, July 10, Rum River will face Nowthen on the road in a 1 p.m. start, while one hour later North Branch will tangle with Quamba.
Isanti will play two non-conference games that weekend, playing at Miesville on Friday, July 8, before coming home to host Hudson on Sunday, July 10.
“Our July is going to be tough with games like Miesville and Hudson as well as our league games,” Allen said.
