Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Dec. 23

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Hermantown, 5:45 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Hermantown, 6:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Two Harbors, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Cloquet, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Pine City girls hockey vs. Waconia at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 11:15 a.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Winona Cotter at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 1:45 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Simley at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Delano at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan Super Rink, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan Super Rink, 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 11:15 a.m. or 4:15 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 11:15 a.m. or 4:15 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 1:45 or 6:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Minneapolis Southwest at Augsburg College tournament, 4 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan Super Rink, TBA

Pine City girls hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, TBA

Pine City boys hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, TBA

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. TBD at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. TBD at Augsburg College tournament, TBA

North Branch boys basketball vs. Delano at Granite City Classic, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Alexandria at College of Saint Benedict tournament, 4:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Lakeview Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Greenway at Coleraine, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. TBD at Augsburg College tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invitational, 9:15 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Anoka at College of Saint Benedict tournament, 1 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Hibbing, 3 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Southwest Christian at Granite City Classic, 1 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Willmar with Hibbing, 4 p.m.

